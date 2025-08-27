India is intensifying tax enforcement on past crypto transactions, issuing official notices that demand detailed disclosures and warn of penalties for previously undeclared digital assets. India Ramps up Tax Enforcement on Past Crypto Deals and Undeclared Assets India’s tightening tax scrutiny has placed crypto investors under the spotlight as regulators expand enforcement on undisclosed digital […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/india-intensifies-tax-scrutiny-on-past-crypto-activity-and-unreported-assets/