India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/27 13:05
TLDR:

  • India introduces capital gains tax on crypto trading under new law, placing digital assets alongside gold and real estate.
  • Tax authorities prepare audits targeting undeclared crypto trades, with exchanges asked to supply transaction data.
  • New compliance demands raise costs for exchanges and push investors to reconsider high-frequency price speculation strategies.
  • Blockchain forensics tools now give regulators sharper ability to track undeclared activity across both domestic and offshore accounts.

India’s tax department has turned its focus to undeclared cryptocurrency trades, a move that signals tighter oversight in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. Officials have flagged undisclosed activity and are preparing measures aimed at taxing capital gains. 

For traders, the shift represents growing regulatory scrutiny. For exchanges, it raises compliance risks. And for investors, it sets the stage for stricter rules shaping how crypto moves in and out of India.

Crypto Trading Under Tax Lens

Reports indicate authorities are now reviewing undisclosed crypto activity. The campaign follows the recent enactment of new taxation rules that treat crypto trades alongside assets like gold and real estate.

The Law on Taxation of Speculation and Profiteering, introduced in August 2025, extended capital gains tax to cryptocurrency trading for the first time. Officials said the law would apply gradually, giving investors limited time to adjust before audits expand.

India’s move comes as regulators globally are intensifying checks on virtual assets. According to TRM Labs, disruptions in other regions, such as Iran, have shown how digital assets can both bypass controls and expose users to greater risks. 

Authorities are using such cases as reference points in shaping enforcement.

Tax officers are expected to request trading records from exchanges and independent platforms. Any discrepancies between reported income and blockchain transactions could trigger penalties. Market participants said the scope will likely expand to cover both domestic and offshore accounts tied to Indian users.

Impact on Crypto Price and Exchanges

The clampdown is raising questions around liquidity and trading volumes. Exchanges anticipate higher compliance costs as they align reporting with tax rules. 

Several platforms have already begun strengthening Know Your Customer checks and user reporting frameworks.

For investors, tax exposure changes trading strategies. Analysts believe short-term trades could fall, as higher taxation reduces incentives for frequent price speculation. At the same time, long-term holders may continue using crypto as a hedge against inflation and currency weakness.

According to TRM Labs, domestic exchanges are under pressure following recent hacks and international freezes of linked wallets elsewhere. While those incidents were outside India, they underline vulnerabilities regulators are watching closely. 

Officials argue that stricter oversight could help protect local users from similar disruptions.

Crypto influencers inside the country have started advising followers to maintain clean records. They point out that tax officers are increasingly relying on blockchain forensics to detect unreported trades. In this environment, undisclosed activity carries greater risk of exposure than ever before.

