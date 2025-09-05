India Tops 2025 Crypto Adoption Index as US Trails Close Behind: Chainalysis

TLDR :

India ranks first in the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, topping retail, DeFi, and institutional transaction activity worldwide.

United States takes second place in crypto adoption, boosted by regulatory clarity and spot bitcoin ETF launches.

APAC records 69% growth in crypto transaction volume, driven by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam across centralized and decentralized services.

Stablecoin transactions surge with USDT and USDC leading, while EURC grows 89% monthly under Europe’s MiCA regime.



Global crypto adoption is shifting fast in 2025. New data shows India now ranks first worldwide, with millions turning to digital assets across retail, DeFi, and institutional channels.

The United States follows in second, with Pakistan and Vietnam rounding out the top four. Asia Pacific is at the center of this momentum, recording strong year-over-year growth. The findings come from the latest Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, released in its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report.

India Leads Crypto Adoption as US Follows Closely

India sits at the top of the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Chainalysis reported that India ranks first in all four sub-indices: retail centralized transactions, total centralized service use, DeFi volumes, and institutional activity. This marks a clear lead over other countries, reflecting widespread adoption across different user groups.

The United States holds second place, supported by regulatory clarity and the introduction of multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs. Chainalysis noted that institutional investors in North America have driven much of this growth, with funds and custodians now playing a bigger role.

Pakistan secured the third spot, showing strong grassroots activity in centralized and decentralized services. Vietnam ranked fourth, continuing its consistent performance from previous years. Brazil followed in fifth, driven by balanced growth across all categories.

Ukraine, the Philippines, and Nigeria also appeared in the top ten. Nigeria’s high DeFi ranking highlighted strong engagement in decentralized platforms, while the Philippines showed widespread retail participation. These rankings highlight the varied role of crypto across global markets, according to the Chainalysis team.

Crypto Price Trends and Regional Growth in 2025

Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region in terms of transaction volumes. Chainalysis measured a 69% increase in on-chain activity between June 2024 and June 2025. Total volumes rose from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion, with India, Pakistan, and Vietnam driving this expansion.

Latin America followed with 63% growth, while Sub-Saharan Africa experienced a 52% increase. Europe and North America showed slower percentage growth, but both regions recorded trillions in total volumes. The Chainalysis report suggested that higher regulatory clarity helped push North American volumes up 49% year-over-year.

Stablecoin use continued to surge across regions. USDT processed more than $1 trillion per month, while USDC saw peaks of $3.29 trillion in activity. Smaller stablecoins like EURC and PYUSD grew faster, with EURC recording nearly 89% monthly growth since June 2024.

Bitcoin remained the top entry point for fiat purchases. Chainalysis tracked more than $4.6 trillion in fiat inflows to BTC, far ahead of other asset categories. The United States led fiat on-ramping with over $4.2 trillion, followed by South Korea and the European Union.

