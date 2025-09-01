Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Major Bitcoin Extortion Case

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:38
NEAR
NEAR$2.335-4.65%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.56-2.37%
B
B$0.72351+3.90%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133366-1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018505+0.83%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004251-1.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.15034-2.30%

The group included 11 police officers and a former politician who kidnapped a businessman and stole his cryptocurrency in 2018.

An Indian court delivered harsh justice on Friday, sentencing 14 people to life in prison for a shocking Bitcoin extortion scheme.

Special Judge B.B. Jadav in Ahmedabad found all defendants guilty of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention, and assault. The case exposes deep corruption within India’s law enforcement and highlights growing cryptocurrency-related crimes.

The Crime That Shocked India

The victim, Shailesh Bhatt, was a Surat businessman who had recovered Bitcoin from the collapsed BitConnect investment scheme. BitConnect was a massive Ponzi scheme worth $900 million that shut down, leaving thousands of investors with losses.

On February 11, 2018, corrupt officials learned about Bhatt’s Bitcoin recovery and hatched a plan to steal it. Men posing as Central Bureau of Investigation agents lured Bhatt to a gas station two days earlier. They then kidnapped him and held him at Keshav Farm near Gandhinagar.

The kidnappers included former Amreli district police chief Jagdish Patel and ex-politician Nalin Kotadiya from the ruling BJP party. Local crime branch inspector Anant Patel led the actual kidnapping operation with multiple officers involved.

At the farmhouse, the corrupt officials beat and threatened Bhatt until he confessed to having 752 Bitcoin from BitConnect developer Dhaval Mavani. He admitted that 176 of these Bitcoin were stored with his business partner Kirit Paladiya, while he had already sold the remaining coins for about $5 million.

The criminals initially demanded all 176 Bitcoin plus 32 crore rupees (roughly $3.6 million) in cash. When negotiations failed, they forced Bhatt to sell 34 Bitcoin from his partner’s wallet, extorting around $150,000.

A Complex Investigation

After his release, Bhatt filed a complaint with India’s Union Home Ministry. This triggered a major criminal investigation by Gujarat’s Crime Investigation Department, leading to 15 arrests.

The prosecution built a massive case with 173 witnesses, including digital forensics experts and bank officials who traced fund transfers. Some police constables even became prosecution witnesses against their former colleagues.

However, the trial faced serious obstacles. An alarming 92 witnesses turned hostile during proceedings, changing or withdrawing their testimony. This raised concerns about witness intimidation and corruption attempts to derail the case.

Judge Jadav responded by issuing perjury notices to 25 witnesses who lied in court. Despite these challenges, the prosecution successfully proved the conspiracy using witness testimony and digital transaction records.

Corruption at the Highest Levels

The convicted officials held positions of significant power and trust. Former superintendent Jagdish Patel was a senior IPS officer responsible for law and order in Amreli district. Ex-politician Nalin Kotadiya had represented the Dhari constituency in Gujarat’s legislative assembly from 2012 to 2017.

Source: @DeshGujarat

All 11 police officers were found guilty under India’s Prevention of Corruption Act for abusing their public positions. The court emphasized that public servants who misuse their authority for personal gain deserve the harshest punishment.

Kotadiya had been a fugitive for months before his capture in September 2018. His conviction marks the first time he received a life sentence, though his name had appeared in multiple corruption cases across Gujarat.

The court ordered the confiscation of gold jewelry worth about 2.4 crore rupees ($290,000) that was seized from former police chief Patel. This gold will be transferred to Mumbai’s Master of Mint for processing.

The Victim’s Own Legal Troubles

In a twist that adds complexity to the story, victim Shailesh Bhatt faces his own criminal charges. India’s Enforcement Directorate arrested him in August 2024 for allegedly kidnapping two BitConnect promoters and extorting 2,091 Bitcoin, 11,000 Litecoin, and 14.5 crore rupees in cash.

These charges suggest Bhatt was not an innocent victim but may have been involved in his own cryptocurrency extortion schemes while trying to recover BitConnect losses. His case continues to move through Indian courts.

This development shows the complex web of cryptocurrency-related crimes that emerged after BitConnect’s collapse, as desperate investors used illegal methods to recover their money.

What This Means for Crypto Crime

This case represents one of India’s most significant cryptocurrency crime convictions. The life sentences send a clear message that courts will severely punish crypto-related kidnapping and extortion, especially when it involves corrupt officials.

The ruling comes as India grapples with increasing cryptocurrency crimes. Law enforcement agencies are seeing more cases where criminals target crypto holders because digital assets can be difficult to trace and recover once stolen.

The case also highlights security risks for cryptocurrency investors. Bhatt became a target because his Bitcoin holdings were known and vulnerable to seizure. The criminals forced him to transfer coins while under police watch, showing how physical threats can overcome digital security.

For context, at today’s Bitcoin prices, the 176 Bitcoin that criminals tried to steal would be worth over $19 million, making this one of India’s largest crypto extortion attempts.

Justice Served

The Ahmedabad court’s decision demonstrates that India’s justice system can handle complex cryptocurrency crimes, even when they involve powerful officials. The successful prosecution required extensive digital forensics, financial investigation, and coordination between multiple agencies.

The life sentences reflect the serious view Indian courts take of crimes that combine traditional kidnapping with modern cryptocurrency theft. This case will likely serve as a deterrent for other officials considering similar schemes.

The verdict also shows that witness intimidation and corruption attempts cannot always derail justice, even when nearly half the witnesses turn hostile during trial.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/indian-court-sentences-14-to-life-in-major-bitcoin-extortion-case

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004552-0.15%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share
Analysts Warn: A Wave of Altcoin Spot ETF Approvals Could Begin Tomorrow – Here’s What to Watch For

Analysts Warn: A Wave of Altcoin Spot ETF Approvals Could Begin Tomorrow – Here’s What to Watch For

The post Analysts Warn: A Wave of Altcoin Spot ETF Approvals Could Begin Tomorrow – Here’s What to Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A large number of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are expected to launch in the US this fall. While experts say this could be a significant turning point in digital asset access for both institutional and individual investors, there are also warnings that many products will fail. “The flood of crypto ETFs will begin this fall, and investors will be inundated with these products,” said Nate Geraci, President of NovaDius Wealth Management. Geraci expects more than 90 ETF applications currently submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be approved if they meet the necessary requirements. However, he emphasized that the final decision rests with the investor: “The great thing about the ETF market is that it’s a meritocracy; investors vote with their money. The market naturally separates winners from losers.” Geraci believes the demand for spot-based crypto ETFs is still under-appreciated. He also predicts strong demand for spot ETFs under the 1933 Act for assets like Solana and XRP, citing interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs as examples. The BlackRock-managed iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has become the most successful ETF launch in history and currently holds approximately $85 billion in BTC. While Ethereum-based ETFs initially saw less interest, inflows have accelerated in recent months amid rising demand for Ethereum. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, Ether ETFs have received approximately $10 billion in inflows since the beginning of July, accounting for the majority of the $14 billion in total inflows since their launch last year. Geraci also noted increased interest in index-based crypto ETFs, saying they offer investors a simpler way to access the broader digital asset ecosystem. However, he acknowledged that demand for altcoin ETFs is more uncertain due to the underlying dynamics of the projects. Seyffart points out that despite the increase in the number…
U
U$0.01715+8.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$107,858.77-0.94%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005215+3.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 05:56
Share
Solana Policy Institute Grants $500K to Defend Tornado Cash Developers

Solana Policy Institute Grants $500K to Defend Tornado Cash Developers

TLDR Solana Policy Institute pledged $500K for the legal defense of Tornado Cash developers Storm and Pertsev. Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev were convicted for their roles in creating the Tornado Cash protocol. Tornado Cash enables anonymous crypto transactions using open-source, decentralized smart contracts. Privacy Cash, a Tornado-like tool, launched on Solana, offering untraceable crypto [...] The post Solana Policy Institute Grants $500K to Defend Tornado Cash Developers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01309-0.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.011698-3.33%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006265-1.77%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/01 06:25
Share

Trending News

More

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Analysts Warn: A Wave of Altcoin Spot ETF Approvals Could Begin Tomorrow – Here’s What to Watch For

Solana Policy Institute Grants $500K to Defend Tornado Cash Developers

AI’s Rise Could Make Stocks Obsolete, Fueling Investor Shift to Bitcoin: Analyst

AI will make stocks obsolete, driving investors to Bitcoin: Analyst