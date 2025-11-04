The post Indian Rupee gains on possible RBI’s intervention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Indian Rupee (INR) jumps to near 88.50 in the opening session against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. The USD/INR pair faces a sharp selling pressure as the Indian Rupee strengthens on hopes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has intervened in the currency market to support the Indian Rupee. The RBI likely intervened to shore up the rupee before the local spot market opened on Tuesday, Reuters reported. A stealth intervention by the RBI in the local spot market has come amid fears that the USD/INR pair could pass its recent all-time high around 89.10, a scenario that could build pressure on importers. The Indian Rupee has been underperforming due to the continuous outflow of foreign funds from the Indian stock market. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have turned out to be net sellers in the last four months; however, the pace of selling has slowed down in October. The amount of stake pared by the FIIs in October came in at Rs. 2,346.89 crores, significantly lower than the average selling of Rs. 43,290.32 crores seen in the July-September period. Meanwhile, foreign investors have also started the November series with net selling in the Indian equity market. On Monday, FIIs sold shares worth Rs. 1,883.78 crores. Daily digest market movers: US Dollar Index refreshes three-month high near 100.00 Though the Indian Rupee has gained significantly against the US Dollar in the opening session due to the RBI’s intervention into the local spot market, the latter also outperforms against its peers as traders pare bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. In Tuesday’s Asian session, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh three-month high near 100.00. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the… The post Indian Rupee gains on possible RBI’s intervention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Indian Rupee (INR) jumps to near 88.50 in the opening session against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. The USD/INR pair faces a sharp selling pressure as the Indian Rupee strengthens on hopes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has intervened in the currency market to support the Indian Rupee. The RBI likely intervened to shore up the rupee before the local spot market opened on Tuesday, Reuters reported. A stealth intervention by the RBI in the local spot market has come amid fears that the USD/INR pair could pass its recent all-time high around 89.10, a scenario that could build pressure on importers. The Indian Rupee has been underperforming due to the continuous outflow of foreign funds from the Indian stock market. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have turned out to be net sellers in the last four months; however, the pace of selling has slowed down in October. The amount of stake pared by the FIIs in October came in at Rs. 2,346.89 crores, significantly lower than the average selling of Rs. 43,290.32 crores seen in the July-September period. Meanwhile, foreign investors have also started the November series with net selling in the Indian equity market. On Monday, FIIs sold shares worth Rs. 1,883.78 crores. Daily digest market movers: US Dollar Index refreshes three-month high near 100.00 Though the Indian Rupee has gained significantly against the US Dollar in the opening session due to the RBI’s intervention into the local spot market, the latter also outperforms against its peers as traders pare bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. In Tuesday’s Asian session, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh three-month high near 100.00. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the…