India’s ‘Mirai’ Ranks Among Global Top Scorers

The new Indian film Mirai is the sixth highest-grossing film worldwide this weekend, according to Comscore. The Telugu film managed to score above that of the fresh Bollywood releases as well as last week’s films. This is the second time in a row that fresh Hindi releases fell short at the box office while a south-Indian film ranked high among global top scorers for a weekend. Last week, AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi ranked among global top scorers. Manoj Bajpayee’s Jugnuma and Divya Khosla’s Ek Chatur Naar are the major Hindi releases that hit theatres along with Mirai on September 12. Last week’s Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files also continue to run in theatres.

Mirai outshines new Hindi releases

Karthik Gattamneni’s Mirai scored significantly better than all the Hindi films currently in theatres – including two fresh releases that released with the Telugu film. The new releases are – Manoj Bajpayee’s Jugnuma and Divya Khosla Kumar’s Ek Chatur Naar. Last week’s The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4 also continue to run in theatres. The collections of each of these films remained significantly lower than those of Mirai.

Mirai scores $8.7 million in first weekend

Mirai had an interesting start at the box office on September 12 when it released in theatres. It made nearly $2 million worldwide opening collection. By the end of the second day, the film crossed $6 million at the global ticket windows. In the US markets alone, the Telugu film scored $1.3 million in the first three days at the ticket windows to become the twelfth top-grossing film of the weekend. Mirai closed the first weekend at $8.7 million worldwide score, ranking as sixth highest-scoring film this weekend worldwide.

Teja Sajja and Manoj Kumar Manchu play lead roles in the film which also features Shriya Saran, Jagathpathi Babu and Ritika Nayak. Mirai is the story of a young orphan (Sajja) who pickpockets for livelihood but finds the path of truth and spirituality thanks to a saint. The journey of the lead character’s discovery of truth and identity forms the narrative. Karthik Gattamneni (Eagle, Surya Vs Surya) has directed and co-written the film with Manibabu Karanam.

Jugnuma, Ek Chatur Naar have a damp start at box office amid Mirai wave

Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, Jugnuma is the one fresh release that has received unanimous praise from critics and audiences this week. However, limited number of shows for the film did not help its cause at the box office. It wrapped the first weekend below $1.5 million worldwide.

Headlined by Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ek Chatur Naar had an average start at the box office when it hit theatres on September 12. In the Indian markets, the film made an opening collection of nearly $200,000 and wrapped the first weekend around $450,000. Directed by Umesh Shukla (102 Not Out ), the film could not even cross $700,000 in three days at the global box 0ffice.

Last week’s releases: Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files

Meanwhile, last week’s Baaghi 4 crossed $10 million in its second weekend at the box office. Producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said the film closed its tenth day at the ticket windows at $10.1 million. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files scored around $3 million at the global ticket windows in ten days since it first hit theatres on September 5.

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi is inching close to $12 million-mark at the global ticket windows. The Tamil film closed its second week at nearly $10.5 million.