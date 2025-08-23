India’s New Crypto Policy: “Regulate, Not Prohibit”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 02:21
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1364+6.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1357+7.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022705+4.04%
DARK
DARK$0.002403-37.72%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000033+22.22%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001977+7.97%
  • An Indian parliamentary committee has recommended the country regulate cryptocurrency instead of banning it
  • The recommendation comes after a report detailed crypto’s role in a $3.8 billion cybercrime wave
  • The proposal suggests treating crypto as “digital assets” under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)

India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has recommended that cryptocurrencies be regulated under a clear legal framework rather than being outlawed. This recommendation comes even as the committee’s own report detailed the alarming role of digital currencies in fraud, money laundering, and organized crime. 

The panel’s 254th report, which focuses on cybercrime, suggests that crypto should be formally recognized as “digital assets” under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This move would subject the entire industry to strict government oversight, including anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) norms.

Sobering Take at Crypto-Fueled Crime

The report paints a grim picture, cataloging a wide range of cybercrimes enabled by crypto. These included cryptojacking, Ponzi-style trading apps, ransomware payments, and the use of tokens on the dark web for drugs, weapons, and child exploitation. 

Investigators from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Bureau of Investigation also warned of laundering networks, where mule bank accounts and crypto wallets are layered through shell companies, peer-to-peer transfers, and even gold purchases. Additionally, scams such as “digital arrests,” human trafficking, and fake job rackets have exploited cryptocurrencies for extortion and fraud. 

The scale of the problem is staggering. The committee noted that between 2019 and 2024, over 5.3 million cybercrime complaints were filed, with 85% being financial frauds, many linked to crypto. The total losses reported in that period crossed ₹31,500 crore (approximately $3.8 billion). 

This sober reality shows the urgent need for clarity, separating the legitimate Crypto Adoption in India from the Social Media Hype.

Regulation as a Necessary Evil

Despite these findings, the committee concluded that a blanket ban would be ineffective. Instead, it urged that crypto exchanges be licensed and held to the same global standards as those under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The report also called for clear taxation rules, noting that the current 30% tax and 1% TDS operate in a legal vacuum.

This pragmatic approach could see major changes for the industry, which has seen some companies like the India-listed Jetking Approve a Private Placement to Expand its Bitcoin Strategy even in the absence of clear rules. 

The committee also acknowledged the potential of stablecoins but stressed that only the Reserve Bank of India should authorize any INR-pegged versions under tight scrutiny.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/india-crypto-stance-regulate-not-prohibit-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.43+8.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04658+12.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02091+9.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable