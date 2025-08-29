Indicators are not showing a clear bias – OCBC

Euro (EUR) was better bid as political concerns somewhat faded, and USD retreated. Last at 1.1675 levels.

Broader fundamentals should still support EUR

“The consistent rise in RMB past several key levels is also having a spillover effect onto other FX, including the EUR. Elsewhere, there are continuing signs that EU and US are potentially getting closer to a better deal. Last week, the U.S. and EU issued a joint statement on August 21 outlining their new trade framework. The deal confirms a 15% tariff ceiling on most EU goods, with a non-stackable clause that prevents additional duties being layered on top.”

“Recent reports suggest that the EU is willing to waive all tariffs on industrial imports from the US in exchange for lower duties on its automobile exports to the country. US had earlier indicated that the blanket 15% tariff rate would apply to auto and auto parts imported in the US from the EU as well, back-dating to Aug. 1, if the EU passes the legislation of removing all tariffs on U.S. imports by the end of this month.”

“EUR was modestly firmer. Daily momentum and RSI indicators are not showing a clear bias. Support at 1.1650/60 levels (21, 50 DMAs) and 1.1570 levels. Resistance at 1.1730, 1.18 levels. 2-way trades still likely; bias to buy dips. Risk is French confidence vote on budget on 8 Sep and Dutch elections in Oct. Political risks typically can weigh on EUR but broader fundamentals should still support EUR, on a buy on dips play.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-indicators-are-not-showing-a-clear-bias-ocbc-202508290928

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

A rising Ethereum-based token is capturing widespread investor attention as projections suggest it could challenge Shiba Inu’s market position in under 100 days. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has now surged into stage 12 at $0.0021, representing a 110% gain from its initial offering.
