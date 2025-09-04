Indomobil Group and Space and Time Ally to Empower 50,000 Students with Blockchain Education

Indomobil Group, a leading Indonesian automotive conglomerate, has announced its groundbreaking collaboration with Space and Time. This partnership aims to manage an on-chain system to onboard over 50,000 Indonesian students to prioritize education.

Through this initiative, Indomobil Group and Space and Time strive to offer trustless payments and verifiable education. This incentive is set to modernize the concept of education and discover the way to access, fund, and accredit it across Indonesia. This move removes the financial barriers while providing scaled transparency and accountability.

Indomobil Group Fosters Education Powered by Blockchain

In this partnership, Space and Time, a decentralized blockchain data warehouse, offers its infrastructure and native token, SXT. This payment gives a seamless, direct, and verifiable access to education. In the past, many of the families who didn’t own a bank account were bound to pay in cash. In this case, they had to depend on intermediaries to convert and transfer their funds.

Both schools and families suffered from this costly process, creating unnecessary friction. The introduction of SXT into education gives ease to students and parents to transfer their tuition onchain directly. A secure verification takes place in the process to get trusted and accessible credentials.

Indomobil Group removes the need for banks, cash handling, and intermediaries, placing Indonesian students at the edge of technological innovation. Through this new system, education is more accessible, transparent, and reliable. The communities excluded from financial infrastructure also benefit from this incentive.

Indomobil Group Offers Scalable Education with Transparent Model

Jusak Kertowidjojo, President Director of Indomobil Group, emphasized the necessity of education, stating, “Indomobil has always believed in building long-term infrastructure that supports national development.” The conglomerate leverages this partnership to build an efficient, transparent, and scalable model to lower friction in payments.

Cofounder of Space and Time, Nate Holiday, also highlighted the importance of blockchain in providing a reliable alternative to traditional payment systems. He emphasized, “Every transaction must be trusted, traced, and verified, because the data itself is what moves the value.”

Indomobil Group and Space and Time, by aligning their efforts, are poised to bridge blockchain with education, starting from Indonesia. They both are set to empower students while redefining the future of education in trending markets.