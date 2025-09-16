Homepage > News > Business > Indonesia wages war against extremism, charts digital skies

Aware of the rising threats of digitalization, Indonesia’s National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) has unveiled plans to adopt digital tools to stifle the threat of online extremism.

BNPT Head Commissioner General Eddy Hartono disclosed to lawmakers that rising threats in Indonesia’s cyberspace require digital tools to combat online radical content. Hartono shared his thoughts in a hearing at the House of Representatives, soliciting support to improve BNPT’s technological infrastructure.

Hartono urged the government to provide the agency with advanced technological tools to keep pace with a changing landscape. At the moment, pockets of extremist ideological content have appeared in Indonesia’s cyberspace, with several terrorist groups operating in the country.

According to Hartono, these terror groups are leveraging and misusing technology tools like artificial intelligence (AI) to spread propaganda and recruit new members. The BNPT Head added that bad actors are using digital assets to raise funds for terror attacks, in addition to the simplified access to extremist content.

“Support from information technology to strengthen preventive measures in the field is very important,” said Hartono.

To remain ahead of the curve, the plan to improve BNPT’s digitalization will involve AI-powered monitoring of social media accounts and forums to spot extremist content. Furthermore, the agency will improve collaboration with international social media companies to flag extremist content faster.

Plans are also underway to roll out content in local Indonesian dialects to debunk extremist ideologies published by terrorist organizations. With government support, the BNPT will double down on digital reporting apps for suspicious activity while creating safe digital spaces for Indonesians.

Indonesia’s dash to digitalization

While Indonesia is working on building a more robust cyberspace with digital tools, Turkey has already rolled out an AI-powered terrorism classification tool as part of efforts to leverage technology to improve national security. Meanwhile, Singapore is clamping down on using digital currencies to fund terrorism, raising the bar for its Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) standards.

Despite this, Indonesia has not fallen behind its peers in terms of innovation.

Indonesia has established itself as one of the fastest-growing nations in Southeast Asia, demonstrating a commitment to innovation. The country’s rapid development is primarily driven by the adoption and integration of emerging technologies. Still reeling from the success of its proof-of-concept for a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the country has launched an AI Center of Excellence.

The Southeast Asian country has taken steps to address its talent shortage via several initiatives to equip citizens with digital skills. Recently, Indonesia has unveiled plans to digitize its aviation industry with AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Innovation takes flight

Apart from cyberspace, the country is also aiming to revolutionize its air travel industry with emerging technologies to keep pace with global innovation.

Indonesia’s Transportation Minister Duddy Purwagandhi disclosed the plans to integrate AI during a technical coordination meeting with key aviation stakeholders in attendance to chart a blueprint for the sector. Purwangandhi noted that the high-level meeting forms part of the plans to create a modern and competitive aviation sector in Indonesia.

Purwangandhi disclosed that airports in the Southeast Asian country will begin using facial recognition and biometric checks for boarding to reduce queues and other delays. Furthermore, air traffic control towers will be fitted with AI capabilities for automated routing to reduce delays as part of its digitalization efforts.

“We must seize digital transformation to boost competitiveness and improve customer satisfaction,” said Purwagandhi. “This includes digital recording and monitoring of aircraft traffic, optimizing capacity, and improving flight routes.”

A key part of Indonesia’s push to digitize its aviation sector is the need to align the industry with its environmental sustainability goals.

However, achieving full sector digitalization will not be a walk in the park, with Purwangandhi advocating for cross-sector support to achieve its aviation targets. Purwangandhi made a call to the Finance Ministry to increase budgeting for the sector while urging the Coordinating Ministry for Infrastructure and Regional Development to roll out supportive policies.

Aviation embracing next-gen technologies

With Indonesia predicted to become the world’s fourth-largest aviation market by 2036, regulators have highlighted the need for officials at the country’s airports to have the required digital skills.

The airline industry has shown streaks of innovation with emerging technologies in recent months to improve customer satisfaction and innovation metrics. Saudi Arabia’s Saudia airline has ditched its traditional booking system to adopt a guest-centric approach with personalization for customers at the heart of the offering.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways has tapped Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to spearhead its digital transformation overhaul. Etihad Airways is leaning on AI to improve flight safety protocols, while the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority is making a significant leap to adopt blockchain for passenger identity management and luggage tracking.

