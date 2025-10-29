Industry Leaders Discussed the Institutional Future of Bitcoin at the Bitcoin 2140 Forum

The Bitcoin 2140 Forum was held in Dubai.

The event brought together miners, developers, investors, and other representatives of the crypto industry.

Forum partner bepay money announced a $1 million bitcoin reward program.

The Bitcoin 2140 Forum, an event dedicated to the future of bitcoin and the development of digital finance in the world, has ended in Dubai. This is stated in a press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted.

According to it, the event took place on October 16, 2025, at Dubai Knowledge Park and was “a historic milestone in Bitcoin’s institutional evolution and cross-border financial innovation.”

The forum was organized by Giakaa Capital with the support of the bepay money payment platform, according to an official statement.

According to the event’s representatives, under the theme “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future”, the event brought together more than 1,000 participants, including more than 60 world-class speakers, 50 leading bitcoin projects, and 200 industry experts and investors representing a total of more than $10 billion in bitcoin assets.

The event has become a platform for a dialogue between miners, developers, institutions, regulators, and technological innovators on the development of the bitcoin economy, mining sustainability, and global adoption of cryptocurrency in the context of the rapid growth of Dubai’s Web3 ecosystem, the forum team emphasized.

As the main technology partner of the event, bepay money presented its global payment infrastructure with instant international payments without currency conversion fees — in fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.

According to the press release, the company announced two key products:

The $1 million Bitcoin Rewards program, which motivates early users of the bepay superapp to receive bitcoins for every transaction, regardless of whether fiat, stablecoin, or tokenized assets are used. At the same time, bepay provides a Swiss IBAN account with multi-currency online banking (CHF, EUR, USD, CNY), integration with UPI and PIX for local convenience, as well as cashback and bonuses in the first cryptocurrency

bepay business — a solution for global trade: The platform allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies and fiat via QR, NFC, and API with instant cross-border payments. It also supports on/off-ramps, artificial intelligence (AI) analytics, real-time access to liquidity, and tools for developers.

He highlighted:

According to the statement, the forum included discussion areas on:

Development of the Bitcoin protocol, Lightning Network, and sidechains

Green energy and sustainable mining

Institutional investments and the use of bitcoin as an asset for capital preservation

Meetings of startups with more than 80 global investors

Regulatory approaches to bitcoin in different countries

The forum organizer stressed his strategic vision.

The company develops innovations within the digital public infrastructure based on blockchain and AI, taking into account the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The organizers noted that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global center for bitcoin, Web3, and fintech innovation, and the Bitcoin 2140 Forum demonstrates the city’s ambition to become a leading global hub for digital assets and cross-border commerce.