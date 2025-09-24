The post INDY NXT Champ Dennis Hauger Moves To IndyCar With Dale Coyne Racing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 INDY NXT By Firestone Champion Dennis Hauger Shows Off His Championship Ring. IndyCar Photo by Travis Hinkle Dennis Hauger dominated the 2025 INDY NXT By Firestone season by winning the championship in his only season in IndyCar’s top rung of its developmental ladder system. That domination earned the driver from Norway an IndyCar Series ride with Dale Coyne Racing for 2026. Also, Dale Coyne Racing has formed a technical alliance with Andretti Global in IndyCar. Hauger led Andretti Global’s INDY NXT team in 2025. Both deals were announced on Tuesday, September 23. “This is a great opportunity for us here at DCR to bring on a talented driver and gain a strong technical partner in Andretti Global,” said team owner Dale Coyne. “Thanks to Dan (Towriss, Andretti Global owner) and his belief in our sport and his dedication to elevating Dennis to the top of the ladder.” Dennis Hauger’s Incredible Season The 22-year-old Norwegian driver Hauger scored six wins, five additional podiums, seven poles, 13 top 10 finishes and 301 laps led in 14 races. Additionally, Hauger set multiple qualifying records in 2025, recording the fastest laps in track history on the Streets of Detroit, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Milwaukee Mile. Hauger’s on-track success allowed him to clinch the 2025 INDY NXT Championship at the penultimate race of the season at The Milwaukee Mile. “It’s got to be the highlight so far,” Hauger told me of his championship after the second concluded. “It’s probably one of the most important wins of my life right now, if that gives me a shot in IndyCar. “It’s been a great year and hopefully we can keep that momentum going when we get home as well, to get ready for 2026.” Dennis Hauger’s IndyCar Home The deal with Dale Coyne Racing… The post INDY NXT Champ Dennis Hauger Moves To IndyCar With Dale Coyne Racing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 INDY NXT By Firestone Champion Dennis Hauger Shows Off His Championship Ring. IndyCar Photo by Travis Hinkle Dennis Hauger dominated the 2025 INDY NXT By Firestone season by winning the championship in his only season in IndyCar’s top rung of its developmental ladder system. That domination earned the driver from Norway an IndyCar Series ride with Dale Coyne Racing for 2026. Also, Dale Coyne Racing has formed a technical alliance with Andretti Global in IndyCar. Hauger led Andretti Global’s INDY NXT team in 2025. Both deals were announced on Tuesday, September 23. “This is a great opportunity for us here at DCR to bring on a talented driver and gain a strong technical partner in Andretti Global,” said team owner Dale Coyne. “Thanks to Dan (Towriss, Andretti Global owner) and his belief in our sport and his dedication to elevating Dennis to the top of the ladder.” Dennis Hauger’s Incredible Season The 22-year-old Norwegian driver Hauger scored six wins, five additional podiums, seven poles, 13 top 10 finishes and 301 laps led in 14 races. Additionally, Hauger set multiple qualifying records in 2025, recording the fastest laps in track history on the Streets of Detroit, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Milwaukee Mile. Hauger’s on-track success allowed him to clinch the 2025 INDY NXT Championship at the penultimate race of the season at The Milwaukee Mile. “It’s got to be the highlight so far,” Hauger told me of his championship after the second concluded. “It’s probably one of the most important wins of my life right now, if that gives me a shot in IndyCar. “It’s been a great year and hopefully we can keep that momentum going when we get home as well, to get ready for 2026.” Dennis Hauger’s IndyCar Home The deal with Dale Coyne Racing…

INDY NXT Champ Dennis Hauger Moves To IndyCar With Dale Coyne Racing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 05:33
2025 INDY NXT By Firestone Champion Dennis Hauger Shows Off His Championship Ring.

IndyCar Photo by Travis Hinkle

Dennis Hauger dominated the 2025 INDY NXT By Firestone season by winning the championship in his only season in IndyCar’s top rung of its developmental ladder system.

That domination earned the driver from Norway an IndyCar Series ride with Dale Coyne Racing for 2026. Also, Dale Coyne Racing has formed a technical alliance with Andretti Global in IndyCar. Hauger led Andretti Global’s INDY NXT team in 2025.

Both deals were announced on Tuesday, September 23.

“This is a great opportunity for us here at DCR to bring on a talented driver and gain a strong technical partner in Andretti Global,” said team owner Dale Coyne. “Thanks to Dan (Towriss, Andretti Global owner) and his belief in our sport and his dedication to elevating Dennis to the top of the ladder.”

Dennis Hauger’s Incredible Season

The 22-year-old Norwegian driver Hauger scored six wins, five additional podiums, seven poles, 13 top 10 finishes and 301 laps led in 14 races. Additionally, Hauger set multiple qualifying records in 2025, recording the fastest laps in track history on the Streets of Detroit, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Milwaukee Mile.

Hauger’s on-track success allowed him to clinch the 2025 INDY NXT Championship at the penultimate race of the season at The Milwaukee Mile.

“It’s got to be the highlight so far,” Hauger told me of his championship after the second concluded. “It’s probably one of the most important wins of my life right now, if that gives me a shot in IndyCar.

“It’s been a great year and hopefully we can keep that momentum going when we get home as well, to get ready for 2026.”

Dennis Hauger’s IndyCar Home

The deal with Dale Coyne Racing has given Hauger his home in IndyCar, at least for 2026.

“I’m excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for my rookie IndyCar season,” Hauger said. “The progress the team has shown this year is really impressive, and it’s an honor to take my place on the grid with them in 2026. I want to thank Dale Coyne and everyone at the team for putting their trust in me. It’ll also be nice to see some familiar faces through the team’s technical partnership with Andretti Global. They’ve been a big part of my success since making the switch, so having their involvement in another rookie season for me will be great. I’m looking forward to contributing and starting this next chapter together.”

Dennis Hauger in 2023. (Photo by Joe Portlock – Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images)

Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Prior to making his debut in North American open-wheel racing, Hauger advanced through the European racing ranks, capturing the Italian F4 Championship (2019), the FIA Formula 3 Championship (2021) and earning five wins and 13 podiums over three seasons competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship (2022-2024).

“After the first test in INDY NXT, I think it was clear what our goals were,” Hauger told me. “Coming over here first year in the States and just seeing everything for the first time, with the tracks, with the team, and also just building up a good foundation with the team to go for the championship it was a new thing as well this year.

“It was a big honor to be driving with Andretti and getting the championship with them was pretty unreal.

“There is a difference between hoping and actually doing and obviously I was hoping I would be in this position fighting for the championship and getting the title that was the goal.”

Dennis Hauger’s IndyCar Plan

Hauger’s plan was to spend one season in INDY NXT and excel in the series so that he could advance into IndyCar.

“It was a one -year plan, to try to make it happen in the first season,” Hauger admitted. “And we made it happen. So, I’m really happy we were able to execute and actually perform at the top to get me the opportunity in the car that turns into the dream.

“That is the dream for everybody in the INDY NXT Series, and it can become reality.”

Hauger along with 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Champion Alex Palou were honored at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the IndyCar Victory Lap Celebration on September 16. Although the deal wasn’t ready to be announced, Hauger was confident about his IndyCar future.

“Closer and closer, it’s looking bright,” Hauger told me on September 16. “Obviously can’t say anything yet, but it’s looking bright, and that’s what we’re working towards now in the off season to make everything happen.”

One week later, the deal has been announced, and Dennis Hauger can start preparing for his IndyCar Series rookie season.

Dennis Hauger celebrating his 2025 INDY NXT By Firestone Championship in the season’s final race at Nashville Superspeedway.

IndyCar Photo by Travis Hinkle

