Infinity Castle’ Breaks Record For Best Anime Opening in US

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 03:27
Topline

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle,” the full title of the new anime film distributed in the U.S. by Sony Pictures’ Crunchyroll, grossed $70 million at the domestic box office this weekend, according to early estimates reported by the Hollywood trade publications, blowing past a record set in 1999 to become biggest opening for an anime film in the United States.

Japanese voice actor Natsuki Hanae and English voice actor Channing Tatum attend the Los Angeles English Dub Premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle.”

WireImage

Key Facts

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” has already grossed around $283 million internationally, according to statistics compiled by Box Office Mojo, including more than $213 million in Japan, where it has now become the nation’s third-highest grossing film of all time.

The film is the first in a trilogy intended to conclude the corresponding anime television series, and has received positive ratings from 97% from critics and 98% audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The record was previously set by “Pokémon: The First Movie” in 1999, which brought in $31 million as the Nintendo franchise skyrocketed in popularity during the decade.

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” already surpassed the Pokémon film’s 1999 record on its opening day Friday, when it grossed an estimated $33 million in the U.S.

Tangent

Netflix released “Kpop Demon Hunters” on its streaming service in June, but decided to bring its smash hit to theaters for a single weekend run of “sing along” screenings in August. The limited release for “Kpop Demon Hunters” became Netflix’s first number one hit at the box office, grossing $18 million over its brief run. The film has since become Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, and spawned Billboard chart-topping hits. Although “Kpop Demon Hunters” was influenced by anime and Korean pop culture, it was an American production co-directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

What Were Other Box Office Leaders This Weekend?

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” remained in second place at the domestic box office, grossing an estimated $26.1 million for a 69% drop after its strong opening weekend last week brought in an estimated $84 million. It’s still a steep drop after posting the best horror debut for the year so far. Third place was held by “Downton Abbey: Grand Finale,” the final film ending the popular British period drama series, which debuted for $18.1 million. “The Long Walk,” an adaptation of a Stephen King thriller published in 1979, also debuted over the weekend with an estimated $11.5 million to take fourth place, while a re-release of Pixar’s Toy Story celebrating its 30th anniversary took fifth place, grossing an estimated $3.5 million.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/14/demon-slayer-infinity-castle-breaks-anime-record-with-70-million-opening-weekend-at-domestic-box-office/

