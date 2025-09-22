Infinity Castle,’ What Big Anime Movie Is Coming To Theaters?

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” partial poster. Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment

How soon with the next big anime movie come to theaters following the blockuster performance of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle? Fans won’t have to wait long.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, also known as Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, opened at No. 1 in North American theaters the weekend of Sept. 12-14 with $70.6 million in ticket sales from 3,315 venues. In the film’s second weekend frame, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s domestic distributor, Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, is projecting it will earn $17.3 million from 3,342 locations to boost the film’s North American box office tally to $104.7 million to date.

Coupled with the film’s international take of nearly $450.3 million, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned $555 million at the worldwide box office to date.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and Hikaru Kondô, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first in a trilogy, but before the second chapter is released, Crunchyroll/Sony has another anime feature, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, coming to theaters.

Partial movie poster for “Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc.” Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment

When Will ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Be Released?

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in theaters on Oct. 25.

Also distributed by Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, the official summary for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc reads, “For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed.

“As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.”

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has not yet been rated by the Motion Picture Association. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is rated R.

