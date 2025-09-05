Inflectiv Partners with Walrus to Liberate Trillions in Knowledge for the AI Agent Economy

2025/09/05 19:46
Dubai, UAE, 3rd September 2025:  Inflectiv, the pioneering knowledge infrastructure platform that structures, tokenizes, and activates data for AI agents and intelligent systems, has partnered with Walrus, the high-performance decentralized data management  platform built on the Sui blockchain. Together with Seal, Mysten Labs’ decentralized secrets management service, this partnership ensures that the vast amounts of data trapped in locked files, siloed data, individual and institutional know-how can finally be unlocked, secured, and activated for AI, businesses, and builders worldwide.

In a world where 95% of AI pilot projects fail due to lack of structured context, and 80-90% of enterprise data remains unstructured and inaccessible, Inflectiv’s platform unlocks and structures data, addressing a massive $10 trillion infrastructure gap in the AI economy, projected to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030.

By integrating Walrus, Inflectiv enhances its end-to-end flow from data ingestion and tokenization to distribution, ensuring datasets are not just structured but durably stored and accessible on the Sui blockchain.

“Walrus makes data fast, dynamic and verifiable, Seal adds security and access control, and Inflectiv brings liberation and monetization,” said Anis Chohan, Co-Founder of Inflectiv. “We are excited to become part of the Sui technology stack – together, we’re ensuring that knowledge created in the past continues to create value long into the future.”

Rebecca Simmonds, Managing Executive of the Walrus Foundation added “Inflectiv is tackling one of the biggest bottlenecks in AI – the lack of usable, structured data. By combining Inflectiv’s knowledge liberation platform with Walrus’ decentralized data platform, we’re giving developers and enterprises the foundation to build AI systems with real memory, provenance, and trust. This partnership is a perfect example of how the Sui ecosystem enables next-generation AI and Web3 applications.”

Walrus is the backbone of the Sui stack, providing  a decentralized platform including data storage, availability, and programmability that gives developers full control over their data t. With Seal, Walrus extends this foundation to secrets management and encryption, enabling builders to define on-chain access policies for data – from personal storage and NFT transfers, to subscription-gated content and private chat apps.

By integrating with Walrus, ZKLogin, Nautilus and Seal, Inflectiv utilizes every layer of the Sui stack, while also serving a global market far beyond Web3. This partnership allows developers, enterprises, and AI builders to:

  • Store knowledge securely with provenance guarantees.
  • Secure it with fine-grained access rules and encryption.
  • Unlock and monetize datasets that were once forgotten in legacy formats.

About Inflectiv

Inflectiv is the knowledge liberation platform for AI. It takes messy, siloed, and unstructured data from documents and files to institutional know-how, and transforms it into structured, tokenized datasets that AI agents and intelligent systems can actually use. By combining decentralized validation, tokenized ownership, and simple API/SDK access, Inflectiv makes data universally accessible, secure, and valuable across AI, analytics, enterprise workflows, and Web3 applications.

Learn more: inflectiv.ai

About Walrus & Seal

Walrus is the global data layer for developers, providing a decentralized platform and services including data storage, availability, programmability, and access controls. Seal is a decentralized secrets management system that combines on-chain access policies with offchain key generation, to ensure secure, scalable, and flexible encryption for a wide range of applications.

From AI to DeFi, to entertainment and media, Walrus gives builders full control over their data and new ways to create value. Created by Mysten Labs, the team behind Sui, Walrus launched on Mainnet in March 2025. To learn more, please visit walrus.xyz.

Learn more: walrus.xyz

