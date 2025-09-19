The post Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 231K last week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initial Jobless Claims fell to 231K the previous week. Continuing Jobless Claims dropped to 1.920M. According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went down to 231K for the week ending September 13. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (240K) and was lower than the previous week’s 264K (revised from 263K). Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 750, bringing it to 240K from the revised average of the previous week. The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, with Continuing Jobless Claims shrinking by 7K to 1.920M for the week ending September 6. Market reaction The Greenback keeps the bid stance unchanged in the wake of the release, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating the 97.20 region amid a knee-jerk in the risk-associated space and the mixed performance in US yields. Employment FAQs Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages. The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of… The post Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 231K last week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initial Jobless Claims fell to 231K the previous week. Continuing Jobless Claims dropped to 1.920M. According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went down to 231K for the week ending September 13. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (240K) and was lower than the previous week’s 264K (revised from 263K). Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 750, bringing it to 240K from the revised average of the previous week. The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, with Continuing Jobless Claims shrinking by 7K to 1.920M for the week ending September 6. Market reaction The Greenback keeps the bid stance unchanged in the wake of the release, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating the 97.20 region amid a knee-jerk in the risk-associated space and the mixed performance in US yields. Employment FAQs Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages. The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of…

Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 231K last week

2025/09/19 02:50
  • Initial Jobless Claims fell to 231K the previous week.
  • Continuing Jobless Claims dropped to 1.920M.

According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went down to 231K for the week ending September 13. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (240K) and was lower than the previous week’s 264K (revised from 263K).

Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 750, bringing it to 240K from the revised average of the previous week.

The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, with Continuing Jobless Claims shrinking by 7K to 1.920M for the week ending September 6.

Market reaction

The Greenback keeps the bid stance unchanged in the wake of the release, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating the 97.20 region amid a knee-jerk in the risk-associated space and the mixed performance in US yields.

Employment FAQs

Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.

The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.

The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-initial-jobless-claims-dropped-to-231k-last-week-202509181237

