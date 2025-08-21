[Initial Listing] MEXC has launched YZY spot and futures trading

MEXC has now launched spot and futures trading for YZY, with a limited-time offer of 0 fees.
Details are as follows:
Contract：YZYUSDT
Launch Time (UTC)：Aug 21, 2025, 02:50
Leverage：1-20x Adjustable
Mode：Cross margin/Isolated margin
Enjoy 0 trading fees on the YZYUSDT Futures for a limited time!
Important Notes:
- During the event, trading fee discounts from other promotions will not apply to the above-mentioned trading pairs.
- During the event, the trading volume of the above Futures trading pairs will not count towards other Futures events, including MEXC Win, Claim $10,000, Futures M-Day, Super X-Game, Futures Leaderboard, Futures Hotspot, etc.
- This event is open to select users in specific regions. Please check your account's fee page or trading page for the latest rates.
- MEXC reserves the final interpretation rights for this event. For any inquiries, please contact Customer Service.
