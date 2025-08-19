Injective Launches First On-Chain Market for NVIDIA H100 Rentals

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 17:09
  • Injective introduces the first on-chain market for NVIDIA H100 GPU rental rates, enabling trading based on real-world compute infrastructure.
  • This derivative lets AI developers and DeFi traders hedge GPU rental costs with hourly price data via a decentralized oracle.

Amid the rising demand for heavy-duty AI computing, Injective has taken an unprecedented path: opening the first on-chain derivatives market for renting NVIDIA H100 GPUs.

Anyone who has ever tried to train an AI model with an H100 knows it feels like a free lunch. Rental prices can fluctuate faster than K-pop concert tickets. So, Injective saw an opportunity in this chaos and decided to bring GPU rental prices directly to the DeFi space.

Turning GPU Rental Prices Into On-Chain Trading Opportunities

By partnering with Squaretower, Injective provides an hourly feed of GPU rental prices from major computing providers. This data is then tokenized and traded as perpetual futures contracts on Helix—Injective’s decentralized exchange platform.

This way, both traders and AI developers can anticipate price spikes or simply profit from rental fluctuations. Leverage of up to 5x is available. Seriously.

Previously, Injective has also introduced various real-world assets into its ecosystem, such as Meta and Tesla stocks, as well as commodities like gold and silver. But this time, GPUs feel even more relevant because the world of AI is increasingly hungry for computing power.

Injective Connects DeFi With Practical Infrastructure Needs

Is this just another speculative product? Not really. In fact, there’s quite real use case value here. Imagine AI developers who have to pay large fees for GPU rentals. With this marketplace, they can protect operational costs from sometimes unreasonable rental price spikes. Injective provides not only a speculative arena but also a practical risk management tool.

On the other hand, this isn’t the first time Injective has demonstrated its prowess in cross-chain innovation. Early last July, the CNF reported Injective’s integration with the XRPL EVM. This collaboration opens the door for XRP to be used in both EVM-based and Cosmos-based DeFi applications simultaneously. This way, developers can build XRP-based decentralized finance applications on Injective’s cross-chain infrastructure.

That same month, Injective announced that its EVM testnet now supports the MultiVM Token Standard. This means tokens can be used across VMs without the hassle of bridging. Developers can still use familiar EVM tools, but with an added benefit—direct access to Cosmos-native modules thanks to Injective’s precompile system.

And let’s not forget, last June, BitGo officially joined as an Injective validator. This solidifies Injective’s position as a player attracting not only individuals but also large institutions. In fact, they recently launched Degen Arena and forex tokenization, indicating their focus isn’t just one-way.

Injective seems to want to prove that DeFi doesn’t have to be all about tokens and staking. There’s ample scope for connecting real-world assets—from GPUs to stocks to forex—into decentralized financial networks.

Meanwhile, as of the writing time, INJ is changing hands at about $13.82, down 4.02% over the last 24 hours, with a $1.38 billion market cap.

