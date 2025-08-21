Injective Slides 12% This Month – Will INJ Bounce Back Toward $20 in Q4?

Injective’s 12% slide this month has left traders questioning whether the downturn is just temporary turbulence or a signal of deeper weakness. With Q4 in motion, attention is on whether INJ can muster enough strength to reclaim higher ground and potentially retest the $20 level. This analysis looks at Injective’s current technical setup and what factors could drive its next decisive move.
Source: tradingview
Injective (INJ) is navigating choppy waters with its current price between nearly $14 and $17. The coin faces a tough ceiling at $18, while finding some ground just above $12. Lately, the price has dipped by more than 10% in a week, showing a weakening trend over the month and the past six months as well. Despite the current downturn, if market conditions improve, there is potential for growth. INJ could surge over 25% to the next major resistance at $21. However, with an RSI of 38, the coin is not oversold yet, leaving plenty of room for potential upward momentum if the bulls take charge.
Despite recent declines, Injective’s support near $12 and resistance around $18–$21 provide a clear roadmap for potential recovery. With its RSI still leaving room for upward momentum, a rebound toward $20 remains on the table if buying pressure picks up. While caution is warranted given recent weakness, INJ could still surprise with a late-year push, making it one to watch closely through Q4.
