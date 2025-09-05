Inside Late Billionaire Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s House

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:32
Topline

The expansive home of Jim Irsay, the late billionaire owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has been listed for sale in Culver, Indiana for a potentially record-breaking $20 million.

The home of late billionaire Jim Irsay at 944 S Shore Dr. in Culver, Indiana.

The Addison Group

Key Facts

The main house, which is 13,956 square feet with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, sits on a 5.6-acre lot about 115 miles north of Indianapolis and, if it sells, will break a state record, according to Encore Sothebys International Realty.

The property also has an indoor pool house for year-round swimming with retractable lake-facing doors, a hot tub, heated paver pool deck, fireplace lounge area, live plant wall, steam room, and fitness areas.

A third structure, a guest house, has three bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and there is an eight-car garage on the property.

The estate also boasts what the listing describes as an “entertainment complex” decked out with a professional-grade four-lane bowling alley, arcade, shooting range and club-style bar, connected to the main residence area via an underground tunnel.

In total, the estate’s structures total 35,000 finished square feet.

The waterfront estate sits on Lake Maxinkuckee and has a 4,000-square-foot dock—the largest private dock on the lake, with spaces for parking several boats and other water vehicles.

Outdoor features include a firepit, sand volleyball court, dining terrace and several expansive patios.

The home of late billionaire Jim Irsay.

The Addison Group

The indoor pool house.

The Addison Group

The bowling alley.

The Addison Group

The shooting range.

The Addison Group

Big Number

$14.5 Million. That’s the current sales record in Indiana, which was set by a 41,762-square-foot mansion on 168 acres that included a 35-acre lake. The seven-bedroom, 17 bathroom house was reportedly inspired by the Villa la Rotonda in Italy and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. It belonged to late businesswoman Christel DeHaan.

Key Background

James (Jim) Irsay died in May at age 65 and with an estimated net worth of $4.8 billion. His father, Robert Irsay, bought the Indianapolis Colts football team in 1972 and Jim grew up living with the team during summer camp and traveling on the team bus. He worked in everything from ticket sales to public relations before being named general manager in 1984, at 24, and inheriting the team as 100% owner in 1997. The Colts’ record improved dramatically under Jim Irsay, resulting in a 2007 Super Bowl victory and 10 division titles during his tenure.

Forbes Valuation

The Colts are ranked as No. 26 on Forbes’ list of the most valuable NFL teams in 2025, with $593 million in revenue, up 23% from the year before. The team is now owned by Irsay’s three daughters: Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2025/09/04/billionaire-colts-owner-jim-irsays-house-just-listed-for-20-million-photos/

