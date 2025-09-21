Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently fallen into a prolonged sideways trend. Traders are increasingly turning their attention away from SHIB and toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM) MUTM is a presale project combining lending innovation with a staking and buyback model.Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently fallen into a prolonged sideways trend. Traders are increasingly turning their attention away from SHIB and toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM) MUTM is a presale project combining lending innovation with a staking and buyback model.

Inside Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Dual Lending Pools, Security Audits, and Roadmap Ahead

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/21 02:30
The crypto market has always rewarded those who recognize shifts in momentum early. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once the meme coin darling of retail traders, has recently fallen into a prolonged sideways trend. For those scanning crypto charts daily, the lack of movement leaves many asking which crypto coins will actually deliver the next wave of growth. Increasingly, attention is turning toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale project combining lending innovation with a staking and buyback model that traders expect to generate much higher returns than chasing dormant assets like SHIB.

From Meme Stagnation to DeFi Innovation

SHIB’s appeal once came from its viral community energy, but its recent stability is precisely what is frustrating traders seeking fast upside. Crypto predictions around SHIB rarely show the explosive price surges of the past. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as the opposite of stagnation—an ecosystem built to expand utility and revenue through lending mechanics that work across both mainstream and meme tokens.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will introduce a dual-structured model: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending pools for established assets like USDT, USDC, ETH, and BTC, alongside Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending dedicated to higher-risk meme tokens including DOGE, FLOKI, PEPE, and SHIB itself. This design ensures that conservative investors and risk-tolerant traders both find opportunity within the same protocol.

Safety is hardwired into Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s model. All loans will be overcollateralized, meaning borrowers must pledge more value than they withdraw, protecting lenders and keeping the protocol stable. If collateral values decline, liquidation triggers automatically allow liquidators to purchase collateral at a discount, ensuring positions never spiral into bad debt. Deposit caps and borrow caps further control risk by limiting how much of a single asset can be supplied or borrowed, shielding the protocol from manipulation.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also deploy enhanced collateral efficiency for correlated assets such as stablecoins. This feature allows users to unlock higher borrowing power when both their collateral and loaned assets move in tandem, enabling capital efficiency without undermining system security. Combined, these parameters give Mutuum Finance (MUTM) the kind of risk framework missing from meme-driven tokens, explaining why traders are increasingly turning their attention away from SHIB and toward MUTM.

Why Traders Are Targeting MUTM Presale Now

The shift in focus is not just about utility—it’s about numbers. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, with MUTM priced at $0.035. Already, $16 million has been raised with 44% of the phase supply sold to more than 16,450 holders. Once Phase 7 begins, the price will jump to $0.040, representing a 15% increase. For retail investors, this is the last chance to secure tokens at this discounted price before exchange listings bring wider market exposure.

The growth trajectory already validates the momentum. Those who bought MUTM in Phase 1 at $0.01 have secured gains of 250% by Phase 6 on paper. At listing, even a modest price of $0.50 would represent a return of 1,300% from the earliest stage. For new entrants, the upside remains clear. A trader allocating $3,000 today at $0.035 secures around 85,800 MUTM tokens. Once the listing price hits $0.175, in line with adoption patterns seen in projects like Solana (SOL), that holding becomes worth over $15,000.

Presale participants are also buying into a broader growth strategy. Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s roadmap outlines an ambitious build: completion of core contracts and front-end development in Phase 2, rigorous beta testing and final audits in Phase 3, and a full live launch in Phase 4 including institutional partnerships, multi-chain expansion, and regional compliance. This path reflects long-term vision, making MUTM attractive both for short-term traders and for those seeking sustainable utility.

Security further reinforces investor confidence. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has undergone a CertiK audit with a Token Scan score of 90 and a Skynet score of 79, verifying its smart contracts through manual and static analysis. To maintain ecosystem trust, a $50,000 bug bounty program will reward white-hat hackers for identifying vulnerabilities, while a $100,000 giveaway campaign adds direct incentives for community growth. With more than 12,000 Twitter followers already engaged, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building the kind of social traction required for mainstream adoption.

SHIB’s price stagnation is a signal: chasing old narratives no longer delivers results. The next growth wave is likely to come from projects that combine innovative utility with strong economic incentives. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), with its decentralized stablecoin mechanics, overcollateralized lending pools, staking rewards funded through revenue buybacks, and a rapidly selling presale, offers exactly that. For traders seeking 500% gains in the near term, MUTM presents itself as the strategic answer to the question of which crypto to buy today.

