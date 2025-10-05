ExchangeDEX+
Inside NBC’s New Deal With YouTube TV

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 22:43
Reviving NBC Sports Network strengthens NBC’s sports presence within YouTube TV’s bundle and the broader streaming marketplace. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

When NBC and Google finally agreed on a new deal to keep the network on YouTube TV, there was a surprising call out of the negotiations playbook: the resurrection of NBC Sports Network, which went off the air in 2021.

Bringing back NBCSN is more than a longing for the past; it gives NBC a foothold inside YouTube TV, brings high-profile sports events back under the networks branding and, hopefully, makes its sports content easier to find.

NBC announced Oct. 2 it was bringing back the channel this fall as part of its new multi-year deal between parent company NBC Universal and YouTube TV. The pair’s previous agreement expired Sept. 30, although NBC remained available through an interim agreement.

A Strategic Play

NBCSN’s rise from the ashes is just the latest twist in the story of a channel that aired everything from hunting and fishing to hockey, to cage fighting and IndyCar.

NBC Sports Network debuted in 2012 as the rebranding of cable network Versus, which originated in 1995 as the Outdoor Life Network.

Over its decade in existence, NBCSN was a primary home for the NHL, as well as NASCAR, English Premier League soccer, the Tour de France and college sports. In 2021 the network lost its NHL contract and was shuttered, with NBC moving sports programming to USA and Peacock.

NBCSN’s return comes as NBC Universal spins off cable assets like USA, the Golf Channel, E!, CNBC and MSNBC into a new company, Versant. The change begins Oct. 6. Versant also has an 11-year deal to annually air at least 50 WNBA games on USA .

Fighting for Sports Fans’ Attention

NBC’s moves come at a pivotal time for sports coverage. The old cable model that made ESPN the king of sports television has evolved into a chaotic streaming landscape that has challenges, especially related to subscription fatigue and exploding costs to watch various sports and teams.

Networks are now shifting into a hybrid model as lines blur between cable and streaming as they build relationships with streaming bundle services like YouTube TV similarly to the historic ones with cable services.

NBC is also clinging to its share of the sports audience, as ESPN prepares to launch a direct-to-consumer product, and join FOX, Warner Bros., and Discovery for a streaming bundle.

As its competitors redraw their own playbooks, NBC’s move makes sure the network stays in the sports coverage game.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicolekraft/2025/10/05/nbc-sports-network-returns-inside-nbcs-new-deal-with-youtube-tv/

