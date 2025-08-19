Inside Nvidia’s $4.3 billion stock portfolio

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be best known for its GPUs powering the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, but its investment arm is also quietly shaping the future of computing, biotech, and autonomous driving.

According to the latest filings, Nvidia’s stock portfolio stands at $4.33 billion, with a strikingly concentrated bet on one company: CoreWeave Inc., which makes up 91.36% of the total holdings.

CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure provider specializing in GPU-based compute power, has emerged as a critical partner in scaling AI workloads, a strategic alignment with Nvidia’s dominance in AI hardware.

Nvidia’s stock holdings

Nvidia stock portfolio value. Source: Graniteshares/fintel

Beyond CoreWeave, Nvidia has smaller but notable stakes in companies aligned with next-generation technologies. Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) represents 4.11% of the portfolio, showcasing Nvidia’s continued interest in chip architecture innovation after its failed acquisition attempt. Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) makes up 1.79%, underscoring Nvidia’s push into digital infrastructure and data center scaling.

Other investments include Nebius Group (1.52%), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX, 0.90%), which is leveraging AI in drug discovery, and WeRide (0.32%), an autonomous driving startup. Collectively, these allocations highlight Nvidia’s strategy of placing bets on the ecosystems where its GPUs and AI platforms can serve as foundational technology.

While the portfolio looks diversified on paper, the overwhelming weight in CoreWeave signals that Nvidia’s investment thesis is less about broad exposure and more about doubling down on strategic partnerships that directly reinforce its AI ambitions.