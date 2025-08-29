Inside The $1 Billion Valuation Of The PFL And Its Expansion Through Africa

HOLLYWOOD, FL – AUGUST 21: Antônio Carlos Jr. celebrates after defeating Sullivan Cauley during the finals of the PFL 2025 World Tournament at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 21, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images

When the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced its $1 billion valuation earlier this year, it was more than a business milestone. It showed how mixed martial arts (MMA) has grown from a niche sport into a global entertainment force. Nowhere is this change more visible or exciting than in Africa.

Over the past two months, the PFL Africa has staged two groundbreaking fight nights on the continent: one in Cape Town and another in Johannesburg. Both cards sold out, filling arenas with passionate fans and showcasing a hunger for MMA that had long been underestimated. Beyond the stands, viewership numbers soared to unprecedented levels across broadcast partners, underscoring Africa’s potential as a key frontier in combat sports.

For a league once positioned as a challenger to the UFC, the $1 billion valuation is validation of a strategy built on innovation, global reach, and underserved markets. With Africa at the centre of that blueprint, the PFL is no longer just testing new terrain; it is building the future of MMA on African soil.

A $1 Billion Benchmark

Donn Davis, Chairman and Co-founder of PFL Africa Supplied/PFL Africa

The PFL’s high valuation puts it among the top sports organisations, showing its growing influence in a field long led by the UFC. Support from SRJ Sports Investments, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has helped the league expand quickly. With PFL Africa launched, and plans for PFL MENA and more regional leagues, the PFL is targeting new markets. Helios Investment Partners, a major Africa-focused private equity firm, is a key investor. Their support highlights both the league’s financial strength and their belief in Africa’s role in global combat sports.

For Chairman and co-founder Donn Davis, the business logic is straightforward: the majority of MMA’s global fan base lives outside the United States, yet those fans rarely get access to premium live events or primetime broadcasts. “If you think about 650 million MMA fans, roughly 550 million of them are outside the U.S.,” Davis explained. “They’ve been underserved. That’s why we’re building regional leagues: to meet that demand.”

This strategy is a big reason for the PFL’s billion-dollar jump. MMA is now one of the fastest-growing sports in media because it appeals to global audiences, has a limited number of events, and fits well with mobile and short-form viewing. Even with both the UFC and PFL, there are fewer than 100 major events each year for millions of fans. According to Davis, this scarcity makes the sport more valuable.

“If you were going to draw up an investable sport for Gen Z and mobile audiences, it would look a lot like MMA,” he said. “High-action, streaming-friendly, and scarce enough to command real value.”

Africa: From Market to Movement

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Francis Ngannou of Cameroon defeats Renan Ferreira (not seen) of Brazil during a match organized by Professional Fighters League MENA in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19, 2024. (Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

The choice to bring major PFL fights to Africa was more than symbolic. The continent is home to some of the biggest names in MMA history: Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman, and Israel Adesanya, yet it has long lacked a premium, consistent stage for the sport. With a young population, a thriving sports culture, and rapidly expanding media access, Africa is positioned to be the next global hub for combat sports.

Fans in Cape Town and Johannesburg didn’t just attend another international fight night; they witnessed athletes from across Africa stepping into the cage, representing their countries, and turning local pride into global headlines. The atmosphere in both cities reflected more than entertainment; it was a statement that Africa is not waiting for inclusion but demanding it.

2025 PFL Africa 2 at Big Top Arena – Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday August 09, 2025. (Jose Peñuela / PFL) Supplied/PFL Africa

“The sold-out events in South Africa showed us the appetite is here,” said PFL founder Donn Davis. “Africa is one of the fastest-growing markets for MMA, and we’re not just bringing the sport here; we’re building it here.”

What’s Next: The Road To The Championship In Benin

According to information shared with Forbes.com, the PFL has just closed a deal naming Rwanda as the host for its semifinals this October. Kigali will welcome the high-stakes bouts, placing the East African nation squarely on the global MMA map. Known for its investment in sports and tourism, Rwanda has become a magnet for international events, and the PFL’s decision reflects both strategic foresight and regional momentum.

December will bring the championship to Benin, marking the first time a global MMA title fight is held in the West African region. For Benin, a country steadily investing in sports infrastructure, the championship represents more than a fight; it’s a historic opportunity to showcase itself on the world stage and solidify Africa’s growing reputation as a combat sports destination.

From South Africa to Rwanda and then Benin, the PFL is crafting a continental footprint that blends North-South-East-West representation, making Africa not just a stopover, but a permanent stage in its global calendar.

Why Africa, Why Now?

2025 PFL Championship Series at the Grand West Arena in Cape Town, South Africa Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Matt Ferris / PFL) Supplied/PFL Africa

Africa’s significance in combat sports is not new. Boxing legends from the continent have long been celebrated, and MMA has followed suit with African-born champions at the sport’s highest levels. What PFL is betting on, however, is Africa’s fanbase and market potential.

With its young demographics, increasing digital penetration, and culture deeply tied to combat sports, Africa represents a frontier where MMA could flourish on a scale few other sports can match. Unlike soccer, where Europe remains the epicentre, MMA is uniquely global by nature, broadcast-friendly, mobile-first, and adaptable to diverse fan cultures.

PFL’s structured format, where fighters earn points in a regular season, advance through playoffs, and fight for championships, also resonates with fans accustomed to league-style competitions. It offers a narrative arc that is easy to follow, transforming fight nights into chapters of a larger story.

Building Stars, Building Legacy

2025 PFL Championship Series at the Grand West Arena in Cape Town, South Africa Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Matt Ferris / PFL) Supplied/PFL Africa

For fighters, this expansion is transformative. African athletes who once had to leave the continent for exposure now have opportunities to compete at home while still accessing the global spotlight. Sold-out fights in Johannesburg and Cape Town already highlighted emerging talents, giving fans homegrown heroes to root for.

And the story is just beginning. The upcoming semi-finals will not only serve as a high-stakes battleground but also as a cultural statement: Rwanda has increasingly positioned itself as a hub for international sports events, from basketball to cycling. Meanwhile, Benin’s hosting of the December championship could mark one of the most significant MMA moments ever staged in West Africa.

This approach is intentional. Davis emphasises that PFL Africa is not designed to be a “regional” product, but rather a global one, powered by PFL’s production infrastructure. “People will be blown away by the quality of the event, by the quality of the video, by the quality of the graphics, by the quality of the stage,” he said. “This is not going to be your regional MMA product. These are African fighters, but it’s world-class MMA.”

The Bigger Picture

The UFC remains the industry leader, but the PFL’s aggressive international push has positioned it as the most serious competitor yet. With a valuation now north of $1 billion, and Africa firmly on its map, the PFL is redefining what the future of combat sports looks like.

For Africa, the opportunity is equally transformative. Sold-out arenas in South Africa, upcoming semifinals in Rwanda, and a championship in Benin demonstrate that the continent is no longer a backdrop but a centre stage. For young fighters training in gyms from Lagos to Nairobi, the message is clear: the path to global recognition no longer requires leaving home because PFL Africa has brought the fight to them.

A Global League with African Roots

2025 PFL Championship Series ceremonial weigh-ins at the Grand West Arena in Cape Town, South Africa Friday, July 18, 2025. (Matt Ferris / PFL) Supplied/PFL Africa

The PFL’s $1 billion valuation isn’t just about financial backing; it’s about vision. By anchoring a significant part of its growth strategy in Africa, the league is signalling that the continent is not just a side market but a core pillar of MMA’s global future.

In a sports world where the UFC has long reigned supreme, the PFL is carving its own path; one built on innovation, opportunity, and globalisation. For Africa, this isn’t just inclusion in someone else’s story. It’s the beginning of its own chapter in MMA history.

And with the road to a billion-dollar league now running through Cape Town, Johannesburg, Kigali, and Cotonou, Africa’s role in shaping the future of MMA is undeniable.