Inside The League’s Most Valuable Teams 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:13
The 32 franchises in the world’s richest professional sports league are collectively worth roughly $200 billion—and that number keeps climbing. Join us August 28th at 1 PM ET to get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2025 Forbes list of the NFL’s most valuable teams, highlighting football’s relentless growth in an insightful panel discussion featuring live audience Q&A.

We’ll discuss:

  • How Forbes values sports teams, from local revenue including ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise to lucrative national media rights
  • Why the NFL reigns supreme among the world’s top leagues
  • Why football franchises are up so significantly from 2024—and why more growth is ahead
  • How team valuations are insulated from market forces

Speakers

Brett Knight is a Los Angeles-based assistant managing editor who reports on the business of sports and edits coverage in Forbes’ SportsMoney section. He oversees many of Forbes’ tentpole sports projects, including the world’s highest-paid athletes, the most valuable sports agencies and the annual 30 Under 30 Sports list, and he has covered the off-field business endeavors of prominent athletes including Canelo Álvarez, Devin Booker, Carli Lloyd and the Cavinder twins. He has also reported on industry trends such as the tech revolution in trading cards, Las Vegas’ rise as a sports town and the American-led investments in Italian soccer.

Justin Teitelbaum is a sports data analyst at Forbes, working alongside the magazine’s reporters and editors to compile the publication’s industry-standard sports team valuations. Justin was mentored by Mike Ozanian, who established the valuations initiative at Forbes in 1998, and is now the lead reporter for the MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and global soccer valuation projects. He also plays a supporting part on other Forbes valuation rankings, including Formula 1, combat sports organizations and Indian Premier League cricket, and assists with the reporting for the magazine’s lists of the world’s billionaires.

Justin Birnbaum is a New York City-based staff writer who covers the business of sports. He’s profiled billionaire team owners Toto Wolff and Jorge Mas, reported on how big sneaker brands are capitalizing on surging women’s basketball popularity, and edited tentpole lists such as The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes and the sports category of 30 Under 30 North America. Prior to joining Forbes in 2020, he contributed to CNBC, The Hockey News and Narratively, and obtained his master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/members-only-events/2025/08/19/members-only-event-the-billions-behind-the-nfl-inside-the-leagues-most-valuable-teams-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
