Insider: Musk is holding off on forming a new political party, hoping to continue focusing on business

PANews reported on August 20th that the Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk has slowed down his plans to establish a third political party, the "America Party." Sources familiar with the matter said Musk prefers to focus on running his companies and is cautious about forming a party because he doesn't want to divert Republican votes. Sources also said Musk has been trying to maintain contact with Vice President Cyril Vance. Musk previously stated that the new party aims to restore voter "freedom," but recently told allies that he will not proceed with such action for now.

