In the US, the crypto market continues to heat up, especially with XRP, fueled by news of ETF launches and institutional investors entering the market. However, a growing number of US XRP holders are realizing that relying solely on price increases is no longer sufficient to guarantee long-term returns. Rather than waiting for market fluctuations, [...] The post Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income. appeared first on Blockonomi.In the US, the crypto market continues to heat up, especially with XRP, fueled by news of ETF launches and institutional investors entering the market. However, a growing number of US XRP holders are realizing that relying solely on price increases is no longer sufficient to guarantee long-term returns. Rather than waiting for market fluctuations, [...] The post Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income. appeared first on Blockonomi.

Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income.

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/22 21:00
XRP
XRP$2.8561-4.09%

In the US, the crypto market continues to heat up, especially with XRP, fueled by news of ETF launches and institutional investors entering the market. However, a growing number of US XRP holders are realizing that relying solely on price increases is no longer sufficient to guarantee long-term returns. Rather than waiting for market fluctuations, they can convert their XRP holdings into a stable passive income of $6,400 per day through Find Mining

Why do US XRP holders choose Find Mining?

  • Compared to traditional trading models, Find Mining provides XRP holders with a more sustainable, low-risk channel for value growth.
  • Earn interest on holding: XRP itself cannot be directly mined, but users can deposit it on the platform through Find Mining and activate BTC or DOGE cloud mining contracts.
  • Stable cash flow: Daily earnings are settled in USD, and users can choose to withdraw them to USD or convert them to XRP in real time.
  • No need to wait for price fluctuations: Regardless of short-term XRP price fluctuations, users can earn stable passive returns every day.

Find Mining’s unique advantages

  • Compliance Operations: Find Mining was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the UK. It is registered and registered in multiple jurisdictions and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.
  • Global Scale: The platform has 135 large-scale renewable energy mining farms in 175 countries and has over 9.4 million real users.
  • Fund Security: Asset security is ensured through the use of hot and cold wallet separation, multi-signature encryption, McAfee® SECURE encryption, and DDoS protection.
  • Green Mining: Long-term partnerships with clean energy suppliers in Europe, North America, and Central Asia ensure compliance and environmental protection.
  • Transparent Revenue: Daily mining revenue is trackable, and operational reports are published regularly, subject to oversight by international auditing agencies.

Aydin Ibrahim, CEO of Find Mining, said:

“American investors are a significant force in the global crypto market. We hope they no longer have to rely on price fluctuations, but instead can achieve long-term asset appreciation and financial freedom through stable, transparent, and secure cloud mining contracts.”

How to get started?

For XRP holders in the United States, getting started with Find Mining is simple:

  1. Register: Visit the Find Mining website, sign up for free, and receive a $15 new user bonus.
  2. Deposit XRP: Activate a mining contract with as little as 35 XRP.
  3. Choose a contract: The platform offers a variety of contract packages to meet both short-term and long-term needs.
  4. One-click mining: No hardware or technical skills required, just click “Start Mining” to start mining automatically.
  5. Claim your earnings: Daily earnings are settled in real-time in USD and can be withdrawn or converted to XRP.

Summarize

With macro factors like the XRP ETF and expectations of interest rate cuts driving market sentiment, US investors are no longer limited to waiting for price increases. Through Find Mining, they can directly convert XRP into $6,400 in passive cash flow daily, growing their wealth in a compliant, secure, and transparent environment.

Now is the perfect time to take this step—sign up for Find Mining today and start earning income from your assets every day!

Official Website: https://findmining.com

Official App Download: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

The post Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income. appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,604.46-2.53%
Aster
ASTER$1.3763-13.48%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001173-3.13%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Share
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3763-13.48%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10207-3.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Share
Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.008523-5.98%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001465-7.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.05984-4.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.