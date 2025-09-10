Institution: PPI data eases inflation concerns, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates next week

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Jinshi, traders on Wednesday were betting that the Federal Reserve might initiate a series of interest rate cuts that would continue through the end of the year after August's PPI rose below expectations, easing market concerns that inflationary pressures would hinder monetary easing. Data released showed that the PPI rose 2.6% year-on-year in August, down from 3.1% in July and significantly below expectations. Based on pricing in futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate, the market expects the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at next week's meeting, followed by further cuts of the same magnitude throughout the year. (Jinshi Data App)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.