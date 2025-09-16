Institution: The Fed's interest rate cut cycle may continue until 2027

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Jinshi Data, Credit Mutuel Asset Management strategist Francois Rimeu predicts that the Federal Reserve may start an interest rate cut cycle this week, which may last until 2027.

He stated that weak economic activity and the labor market require more substantial monetary easing, projecting the terminal interest rate to fall to 3.1% in 2027, close to the long-term rate of 3%. The agency predicts that following this week's 25 basis point rate cut, there will be another rate cut this year, two further cuts in 2026, and interest rates may remain stable in 2028. According to data from the London Stock Exchange Group, US money markets currently expect nearly six rate cuts by the end of next year.