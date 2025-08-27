BitcoinWorld



Institutional Adoption Accelerates as Zeebu Settlement Volume Surpasses $10B

Zeebu today announced that its decentralized settlement protocol has cleared more than $10 billion USD in transaction volume. The milestone reflects growing institutional appetite for programmable payment infrastructure that merges the reliability of traditional finance with the flexibility of decentralized systems.

Institutional Rails, On-Chain

Zeebu is designed as a protocol-first value transport layer. Unlike fintech apps that plug into legacy banking systems, Zeebu integrates settlement directly into smart contract logic.

Merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) initiate settlement flows.

On-Chain Clearing Houses (OCHs) bid competitively to process those flows, drawing on liquidity sourced across DeFi and market makers.

Stablecoin payouts (USDT, USDC) deliver instant, FX-free settlement to recipients.

Adoption Metrics

$10 billion+ in total settlements

142 merchants live across telecom and fintech use cases

300+ merchants waitlisted for integration

Why Institutions Care

Institutions face structural frictions in today’s rails: delayed settlement, high FX spreads, compliance opacity, and lack of composability with modern financial products. Zeebu addresses these by combining:

Instant finality with stablecoin settlement

Auditable clearing flows for institutional reporting

DeFi-native liquidity sourcing, ensuring scale without captive bank pools

Non-custodial execution designed to complement regulatory frameworks like the GENIUS Act

Future Positioning

As policy evolves, particularly in the U.S. and EU, institutions are searching for compliant digital rails that retain speed. Zeebu’s alignment with the policy goals of the GENIUS Act — operating with regulated, fiat-backed stablecoins while adding non-custodial settlement, robust liquidity safeguards, and transparent on-chain flows — makes it one of the few live systems structurally prepared for regulated institutional adoption.

The $10B milestone proves that programmable settlement is more than a concept. It is already serving enterprises and building momentum for institutional integration.

Name: Marcus Ellison

Contact: [email protected]

Zeebu X: x.com/zeebuofficial

Zeebu Website: zeebu.com

