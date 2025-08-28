Institutional Demand Drives ETH Market Cap Growth Projections

Key Points: LD Capital projects ETH demand surge over unstaking supply.

ETH market capitalization may overtake BTC in future cycles.

Potential ETH price increase amid crypto-friendly policies.

Trend Research, a division of LD Capital, reports surging institutional demand for Ethereum (ETH) significantly outstrips supply, anticipating ETH may surpass Bitcoin (BTC) in market capitalization soon.

This potential shift underscores evolving dynamics within cryptocurrency markets, as institutional confidence and macroeconomic conditions intensify strategic ETH accumulation, impacting investment priorities and market valuations.

ETH Demand Surge and Wall Street Consensus

Trend Research, affiliated with LD Capital, has highlighted that institutional demand for Ethereum significantly exceeds supply, raising its long-term price objective. This trend aligns with projected crypto-friendly policies influencing Wall Street’s consensus on ETH’s long-term value.

As macroeconomic conditions shift, investors anticipate a rate cut cycle, fueling confidence in ETH’s market potential. Trend Research anticipates that ETH’s market cap will surpass Bitcoin’s within 1 to 2 bull-bear cycles, reflecting a significant shift in digital asset dominance.

ETH Price Dynamics and Institutional Projections

Did you know? Ethereum, attributed to past cycles, frequently enjoys heightened demand post-Bitcoin rallies, strengthening its speculation for potential market capitalization dominance.

As of August 27, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,629.18, reflecting a 1.93% increase over the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization has reached 558,774,287,294, accounting for 14.32% of the cryptocurrency market share. Recent upticks display a 21.91% increase in the past month, supported by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:36 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

LD Capital’s projections rely on institutional flows and align with broader macroeconomic trends, highlighting possible expanded institutional entry into ETH. Analysts underscore Ethereum’s achievements, emphasizing network upgrades and policy progress as driving market dynamics forward.