Institutional Interest In Crypto ETFs Expands To Chainlink And Injective

Following the successful launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the push for single-token exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is expanding to include other prominent cryptocurrencies.



This week, Bitwise Asset Management filed a new application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF.



Simultaneously, the SEC has also opened a comment period for a proposed staked Injective (INJ) ETF from asset manager Canary, indicating that regulators are actively considering the next wave of crypto investment products.



These filings demonstrate that institutional demand is evolving. As the market for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs matures, large asset managers are looking to capture new investor interest by offering exposure to the next tier of digital assets. Chainlink, a leading decentralized oracle network, and Injective, a blockchain optimized for financial applications, are seen as prime candidates due to their strong fundamentals and real-world utility.



The inclusion of a staking component in the Injective ETF is particularly noteworthy, as it would allow investors to earn yield directly from the fund, a feature that was a key point of discussion during the approval process for Ethereum ETFs. This development underscores the growing sophistication of crypto investment products and the industry’s efforts to make previously complex digital asset strategies accessible to mainstream investors through regulated financial vehicles.