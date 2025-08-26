Institutional investors held $33.6 billion in Bitcoin ETFs in the second quarter

By: PANews
2025/08/26 17:53
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005211-0.38%
FORM
FORM$3.4783+1.52%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000024-25.00%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071+5.97%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%

PANews reported on August 26th that according to Cryptoslate, investment advisors boosted institutional investors' exposure to Bitcoin to $33.6 billion through ETFs in the second quarter of 2025. Data shared by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart shows that institutions added a cumulative 57,375 bitcoins across all tracked categories. Bloomberg data shows that investment advisors currently hold $17.4 billion in Bitcoin ETF positions, nearly double the $9 billion held by hedge fund managers. Among the new investors, Brevan Howard Capital Management became the largest institutional shareholder, increasing its BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust holdings to 37.5 million shares, valued at $2.3 billion. Harvard Management Company also entered the market with a $117 million position, comparable to the largest publicly traded US stock holding. Its endowment's Bitcoin holdings now exceed those of gold in dollar terms.

Seyffart stated that investment advisors have become the largest holders of spot Bitcoin ETFs, increasing their holdings by 37,156 units in the second quarter, bringing their holdings to 161,909 units. Nearly all of the 15 categories saw increases, with only pension funds maintaining their holdings. Brokerage firms and banks ranked second and third among institutional investors, respectively, for increased holdings. Investment advisor allocations exceed those of all other institutions combined, demonstrating the accelerating integration of professional wealth management. However, the $33.6 billion allocated by institutional investors, based on Form 13F filings, represents only 25% of the total Bitcoin ETF holdings. The remaining 75% is held by non-reporting investors, the majority of whom are retail investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012118-1.44%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:53
Share
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/11 12:39
Share

Trending News

More

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC