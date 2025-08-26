Institutional Investors Power Crypto ETF Outflows as ETH Takes the Spotlight

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 09:13
RealLink
REAL$0.05726-5.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,849.5-3.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004-1.42%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01284-1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017473-14.81%
Ethereum
ETH$4,406.36-7.28%

CoinShares released a report on weekly digital asset investment, analyzing the intense outflows across the crypto ETF market. In total, crypto investment products saw $1.43 billion in outflows in the last week.

Diminished hopes of lowered interest rates powered a lot of this pessimism, but there’s been something of a comeback. Still, the situation is volatile, and it’s unclear what will happen next.

Crypto ETF Outflows Last Week

Crypto ETF investment took the world by storm since early 2024, but a recent pattern of outflows has been making investors nervous. Shortly after ETH ETF inflows surpassed Bitcoin, the whole asset category began posting heavy losses.

CoinShares released a report on this trend to better analyze it:

Crypto ETF Outflows. Source: CoinShares

Essentially, the report posits that bearish hopes for a US interest rate cut spurred these ETF outflows, and Jerome Powell’s unexpected reconciliation efforts during his Jackson Hole speech blunted some of the hostile momentum. Closer analysis of each of the leading funds and tokens provides helpful clues.

The Importance of Institutional Investors

For example, Ethereum was more sensitive than Bitcoin to these swings, reflecting its status as a hot commodity among institutional investors.

Throughout August 2025, ETH inflows exceeded BTC’s by $1.5 billion, a truly unexpected turnaround. In other words, the new investment narratives for Ethereum are having a real impact.

Presently, it seems that institutional investors are the primary market mover here. Independent data from other ETF analysts supports this hypothesis:

CoinShares looked at all digital asset fund investments, not just ETFs, so its outflow data has a few interesting tidbits.

For example, XRP and Solana performed better than Bitcoin and Ethereum in this sector, but their relevant ETFs haven’t won approval.

In other words, digital asset treasury (DAT) investment may make up some of this total.

To be clear, though, this sector is also particularly vulnerable to macroeconomic factors.

Despite huge DAT inflows this month, investor misgivings and stock dilution concerns have caused significant problems for several major firms. Even Strategy, a clear market leader, has faced a few key warning signals.

All that is to say, the current situation is rather volatile.

It’s difficult to extrapolate this data to make a future prediction, but one thing seems clear. Ethereum’s new prominence is very visible, and it could have huge implications for altcoins.

The post Institutional Investors Power Crypto ETF Outflows as ETH Takes the Spotlight appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/coinshares-report-crypto-etf-outflows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Bitmine has acquired 4,871 Ethereum (ETH) from FalconX, valued at approximately $21.28 million. This brings Bitmine's total ETH holdings to 1,718,770, valued at approximately $7.6 billion. Earlier yesterday, news broke that Bitmine 's cryptocurrency and cash holdings increased by $2.2 billion in the past week to $8.8 billion .
Ethereum
ETH$4,407.19-7.26%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 10:16
Share
Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

Ethereum nears $5,000 as whales accumulate, Funding Rates stay positive, and trader conviction rises.
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000834-5.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 09:00
Share
A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.

A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale added 200 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $22.4 million through FalconX. The address currently holds a total of 2,419 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $265.9 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,853.17-3.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 10:42
Share

Trending News

More

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

Eclipse adjusts strategic direction and replaces CEO, laying off 65% of staff