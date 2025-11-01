Institutional Privacy Infrastructure Rises With SilentSwap V2 Launch

Oct 31, 2025 at 14:56 // News

The launch of SilentSwap V2, a next-generation platform designed to integrate institutional-grade privacy infrastructure into blockchain networks, becomes a significant development in blockchain security field.

Solving the privacy barrier



Over 70% of institutions cite privacy as a major barrier to engaging with public blockchains due to the transparent nature of transactions. SilentSwap V2 directly addresses this by adding a privacy layer at the protocol level.



According to the announcement on PRNewswire, this technology enables institutional networks to secure sensitive operational and business information while still leveraging the benefits of decentralized ledgers. This is critical for finance, supply chain, and healthcare industries that require confidentiality for internal business processes.



Compliance-first design



Unlike some earlier privacy tools, SilentSwap V2 was designed with regulatory certainty in mind. It ensures compliance with critical regulations like OFAC and AML rules while simultaneously safeguarding proprietary information, providing the necessary balance between transparency and organizational need.



The launch of SilentSwap V2 signals the deepening specialization of blockchain infrastructure. The focus has shifted from simply enabling transactions to providing sophisticated, compliant tools that allow large, regulated enterprises to operate on-chain without compromising their core business interests. This development may become pivotal for accelerating the next wave of institutional adoption.