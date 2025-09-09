Institutional staking marketplace Gyld Finance completes $1.5 million pre-seed funding round led by Lightshift

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Investing, the institutional pledge market Gyld Finance announced the completion of a US$1.5 million pre-seed round of financing, led by Lightshift.

Founded by Abbas Ali (former Head of Product at JPMorgan Kinexys) and Ruchir Gupta (former Head of Treasury and Options Trading at GSR), Gyld Finance is developing regulated financial market infrastructure to transform staking rewards into a tradable institutional asset class. Gyld has begun a pilot with Figment as its first staking provider and is now recruiting selected early adopters, including asset managers, trading firms, and digital asset vaults.