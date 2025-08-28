Institutions Flood Into Ethereum as Markets Go Neutral

Key Notes

Goldman Sachs leads institutional Ethereum ETF exposure with $721M.

Ethereum ETFs saw record inflows, hitting $13.3B by late August.

VanEck CEO calls ETH the “Wall Street token” amid stablecoin adoption.

The crypto market has cooled into neutral territory, with the Fear and Greed Index at 48. But while retail sentiment hesitates, institutions are piling into Ethereum



with a never-before-seen optimism.

Wall Street Takes the Lead

Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart revealed that Goldman Sachs is now the top holder of Ethereum ETFs, disclosing $721.8 million in exposure, equal to 288,294 ETH. Jane Street follows with $190.4 million, while Millennium holds $186.9 million.

Total institutional Ethereum ETF exposure has climbed to $2.44 billion, representing 975,650 ETH.

Investment advisors dominate the field with $1.35 billion in exposure, while hedge funds hold $690 million and brokerages $253 million. Pension funds and banks, however, have scaled back.

ETF Inflows Break Records

Ethereum ETFs are also seeing explosive demand, with Seyffart’s chart revealing inflows jumping from $4.2 billion at the end of June to $13.3 billion by late August, including $3.7 billion in August alone.

Public companies are also adding Ethereum to their balance sheets. Seventeen listed firms now hold 3.4 million ETH worth nearly $15.7 billion, with BitMine leading at 1.7 million ETH.

Ethereum as the “Wall Street Token”

VanEck CEO Jan van Eck believes Ethereum will be the blockchain backbone for stablecoins, calling it the “Wall Street token.”

He argued that with stablecoins surpassing $280 billion in supply, banks will be forced to adopt Ethereum-based infrastructure or risk being left behind.

Speaking to Fox Business, van Eck said banks and financial services firms will have no choice but to integrate blockchain solutions to process stablecoin transactions.

ARK Invest Doubles Down

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has pushed deeper into Ethereum exposure, buying another $15.6 million of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares, lifting its total stake above $300 million.

BitMine itself holds $7.9 billion in ETH, making ARK’s investment a major indirect bet on Ethereum.

This strategy places BitMine as ARK’s second-largest crypto-equity investment after Coinbase, where it holds $676 million worth of shares.

It is clear that while retail sentiment may be flat, institutions are locking in. Amid surging ETF inflows, corporate treasury adoption, and Wall Street’s growing bets, ETH could soon hit the $5,000 price tag, which positions it as the next crypto to explode.

