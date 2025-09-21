Institutions Now Control Nearly a Quarter of Available Bitcoin Supply

Bitcoin

Fresh figures from BitcoinTreasuries reveal just how concentrated Bitcoin ownership has become among institutions.

According to the data, about 3.74 million BTC — nearly 18% of all coins in circulation — are now in the hands of companies, funds, governments, and other organizations.

The biggest share belongs to ETFs and publicly listed companies, which have expanded their holdings rapidly since the U.S. approved spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year. In total, 332 entities are known to hold reserves: 192 public firms, 44 funds, 68 private companies, 13 governments, 11 DeFi projects, and four major custodians or exchanges.

Share of the Available Supply

When adjusted for coins that are unlikely to ever move — including the estimated 1.1 million BTC mined by Satoshi Nakamoto and up to 3.7 million that are believed lost — institutional ownership represents closer to 23–25% of the effective supply.

Global Distribution

The United States leads the pack, with 118 entities reporting Bitcoin reserves. Canada comes next with 43, followed by the UK (21), Japan (12), and Hong Kong (12). Together, these countries dominate the institutional landscape of Bitcoin adoption, both through corporate treasuries and financial products.

Growing Influence

The sharp increase in institutional ownership coincides with two trends: the arrival of regulated ETFs in major markets and the rise of digital asset treasury firms that manage crypto reserves in the same way corporations handle cash. The shift has accelerated in 2025, further solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a strategic asset in global finance.

With nearly a quarter of liquid supply now in institutional hands, Bitcoin’s trajectory is increasingly tied to the strategies of companies, funds, and even governments — raising new questions about how decentralized the ecosystem really is.

