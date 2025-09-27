TLDRs; Intel (INTC) stock surged nearly 5% after reports of talks with TSMC for AI chip manufacturing partnerships. The chipmaker has faced struggles competing with Nvidia and AMD in the booming AI sector. Nvidia and SoftBank have recently invested billions into Intel, boosting investor sentiment despite ongoing challenges. Analysts caution Intel still needs foundry customers [...] The post Intel (INTC) Stock: Surges Almost 5% on Talks with TSMC for AI Chips appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Intel (INTC) stock surged nearly 5% after reports of talks with TSMC for AI chip manufacturing partnerships. The chipmaker has faced struggles competing with Nvidia and AMD in the booming AI sector. Nvidia and SoftBank have recently invested billions into Intel, boosting investor sentiment despite ongoing challenges. Analysts caution Intel still needs foundry customers [...] The post Intel (INTC) Stock: Surges Almost 5% on Talks with TSMC for AI Chips appeared first on CoinCentral.

Intel (INTC) Stock: Surges Almost 5% on Talks with TSMC for AI Chips

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 04:31
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228+6.78%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0004524+5.20%

TLDRs;

  • Intel (INTC) stock surged nearly 5% after reports of talks with TSMC for AI chip manufacturing partnerships.
  • The chipmaker has faced struggles competing with Nvidia and AMD in the booming AI sector.
  • Nvidia and SoftBank have recently invested billions into Intel, boosting investor sentiment despite ongoing challenges.
  • Analysts caution Intel still needs foundry customers and execution, not just capital, to sustain its recovery.

Intel Corporation (NasdaqGS: INTC) surged 4.44% on Friday after reports suggested the chipmaker had approached Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to explore potential investments or manufacturing collaborations.

The development, highlighted by sources familiar with the matter, has sparked optimism that Intel could strengthen its competitive standing in the artificial intelligence chip market.

Intel Corporation (INTC)

A Company Fighting for Relevance

Once synonymous with Silicon Valley’s innovation, Intel has been struggling to regain its dominance in the semiconductor industry. The rise of Nvidia and AMD in AI acceleration has left Intel scrambling to secure its place in the new era of chipmaking.

Despite billions invested in its foundry operations, Intel’s efforts to compete with TSMC’s highly advanced manufacturing capabilities have largely failed to attract meaningful external customers.

The potential tie-up with TSMC could represent a turning point. Reports suggest preliminary talks may include both a direct investment and possible joint ventures, with speculation around TSMC taking as much as a 20% stake in a new Intel entity. Neither Intel nor TSMC commented on the discussions.

Investor Excitement Meets Analyst Caution

Wall Street welcomed the news, pushing Intel shares higher by almost 5%. The stock is now trading nearly 90% above its August low, buoyed not only by the TSMC talks but also by recent high-profile investments.

Nvidia recently committed $5 billion for a roughly 4% stake in Intel, while SoftBank injected $2 billion in capital last month. Reports of Apple exploring a strategic investment have further fueled momentum.

Yet, despite the surge, analysts remain cautious. Options pricing indicates Intel shares could swing significantly in the coming months, with December contracts forecasting a range between $26.77 and $39.69. The consensus Wall Street rating still sits at “Hold,” with a median price target near $25, signaling possible downside of about 25% from current levels.

The Road Ahead for Intel

While the market is encouraged by the influx of capital and potential strategic partners, skeptics argue that Intel’s challenges go beyond funding. The company’s foundry division, critical to its turnaround, has yet to prove it can deliver advanced nodes at the scale of TSMC or Samsung.

Even if Apple or TSMC were to invest, analysts warn the deals may prove more symbolic than transformative unless Intel secures major long-term customers for its manufacturing business. For now, investor enthusiasm hinges on Intel’s ability to convert partnerships into tangible progress in AI chip production.

Still, the market’s reaction suggests hope. With AI demand surging worldwide, Intel’s attempt to court TSMC signals it is willing to forge unconventional alliances to stay relevant. Whether that is enough to spark a full revival remains to be seen.

The post Intel (INTC) Stock: Surges Almost 5% on Talks with TSMC for AI Chips appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03298+6.25%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.0146+16.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Share
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001214+2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1114+2.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Share
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001761-4.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06492+8.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,383.94+0.01%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal