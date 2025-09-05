Interchain Labs is Now Cosmos Labs, a Renewed Push to Scale the “Internet of Blockchains”

Interchain Labs, the team born out of the Interchain Foundation’s acquisition of Skip Protocol and long charged with building core Cosmos infrastructure, has a new name. The group announced today that it will now operate as Cosmos Labs, a move the organization says shows its role as the primary engineering, product and growth arm for the Cosmos ecosystem and technology stack.

The rebrand is framed as more than a change of signage. Cosmos Labs positions the new identity as a recommitment to a core thesis: that purpose-built, customizable blockchains connected by secure interoperability are the most practical path for moving commerce on-chain. The announcement points to the size of the network as evidence, more than 200 production chains running the Cosmos Stack and, among chains that have opted into IBC, an average monthly transfer volume north of $1 billion, and presents the name change as a way to raise Cosmos’ visibility with customers, developers and the broader industry.

The backstory is straightforward. At the end of 2024, the Interchain Foundation moved to consolidate strategic product and growth work across the ecosystem, acquiring Skip Protocol and folding that effort into what became Interchain Labs. Now, under the Cosmos Labs banner and as a subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation, the team says it will focus on product delivery, engineering, marketing and growth initiatives that expand the Cosmos Stack, Cosmos Hub, and the ATOM economy, while the Foundation continues to steward governance, treasury and ecosystem-wide matters.

Key Product Progress

Cosmos Labs is pointing to concrete product progress made since the transition. The team launched IBC Eureka, a productized, light-client-enabled path that extends IBC to Ethereum and aims to reduce cost and increase security for cross-ecosystem transfers, and has been promoting the rollout as a major step toward connecting Cosmos chains to Ethereum and other ecosystems. The same year also brought the release of Cosmos SDK v0.53, an update that the team emphasized was non-breaking and aimed at smoothing developer upgrades and adoption.

On the compatibility front, Cosmos Labs helped develop and release a canonical Cosmos EVM framework to make it easier for EVM-based projects to tap into Cosmos tooling and composability. Those product moves are meant to lower friction for developers and projects that want sovereign chains but also need Ethereum compatibility and cross-chain liquidity.

Cosmos Labs says Skip:Go, Skip’s cross-chain API and user-facing transfer widget, is now presented as part of the Cosmos Stack and remains available for integrations and end users; other core pieces of the stack including the Cosmos SDK, IBC, CometBFT and Cosmos EVM will remain under Cosmos Labs’ development mandate, with the Cosmos GitHub continuing to serve as the central code repository.

The announcement also clarified that future product and strategy communications will come from Cosmos Labs, while governance and foundation updates will be published by the Interchain Foundation. Cosmos Labs describes itself as a globally distributed, mission-driven team working at the intersection of technology, community and customer adoption.

It’s openly recruiting engineers, builders, marketers and business development professionals who want to help shape the future of interoperable blockchains. For the Cosmos ecosystem, the rebrand is a public bet: by unifying product, engineering and go-to-market under a single, recognizable name, the team aims to sharpen the brand for potential enterprise customers and developer teams and to accelerate real-world on-chain use.

How the rename plays out in practice will be measurable in adoption signals: whether more teams adopt the Cosmos Stack, how much liquidity flows through IBC and Eureka, and whether Cosmos EVM and SDK upgrades make it materially easier for projects to ship. For now, the move from Interchain Labs to Cosmos Labs is a clear signal that the group plans to double down on Cosmos’ vision of a connected, purpose-built web of blockchains.