Interest rates should remain at their current levels

Swiss National Bank's (SNB) governing board member Petra Tschudin said on Tuesday that there is no need for monetary policy adjustments as inflation is unlikely to fall further. Additional comments Our interest rates are where they should be. We will only use negative interest rates when necessary. We are keeping interest rates low, so that inflation remains in range of price stability (target range 0-2%). Whether the Franc is correctly valued, overvalued or not is not decisive for our monetary policy. What is important is how the exchange rate changes and its effect on inflation. We are not in situation where we would like to see lower inflation. The inflation forecast is where we want it (0.4% on average for Q4 2025). FX interventions are possible. Market reaction At the press time, the USD/CHF pair trades marginally lower to near 0.8075. During the day, the Swiss Franc pair posted a fresh two-month high near 0.8100. SNB FAQs The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country's central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a…