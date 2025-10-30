Internet mourns as crypto launches KitKat coins

ExchangeDEX+
By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/30 23:53
Opportunistic memecoin shills pounced on the unfortunate death of a popular San Francisco bodega cat this week with five tokens dedicated to the unfortunate feline already listed on Dex Screener’s 24-hour trending page.

KitKat, a popular figure in the local community, was reportedly struck by an autonomous Waymo taxi on Monday night while sitting on the sidewalk. 

His death caused many in the community to mourn, but crypto degens decided it was an opportunity to make a quick buck and quickly launched KitKat-themed coins, some of which have reached market caps of $8.6 million. 

Large crypto accounts such as Crypto Bitlord and James Wynn coordinated to promote their own iteration of this memecoin while claiming that rival KitKat tokens were nothing more than “bundled scams.”

The pair have been called out before by crypto sleuth ZachXBT for engaging in “grifts” and “scam” memecoin pump and dumps, promoting tokens they have holdings in before selling them shortly after. 

Four KitKat tokens make up the top five 24-hour trending tokens on crypto analytics site DEX Screener.

Read more: Hundreds of Liam Payne memecoins created minutes after his death

They claim their token is the “official” one, but it’s highly unlikely that any KitKat-linked tokens are official in any capacity. Dozens have already been launched on memecoin platform Pump Fun. 

This tactic is nothing new with crypto degens often trying to capitalize on trending events by launching tokens, regardless of how tragic the situation might be.

Waymo taxi accused of killing KitKat

An onlooker who claims to have seen nine-year-old KitKat get hit by the Waymo taxi says the vehicle made no attempt to stop beforehand. Waymo didn’t respond to Mission Local’s request for comment. 

KitKat’s owner ran a liquor store where the cat would often relax next to heating vents or on a chair. Grieving residents have built a memorial in KitKat’s name.

Candles, flowers, and KitKat chocolate bars were laid next to the shrine, alongside signs that read, “Kill a Waymo! Save a Cat!”

One local described KitKat as “calm and stoic,” and added, “losing any pet by a man-made thing is very heartbreaking, especially a driverless car.”

Protos has reached out to Waymo for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

 Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/kill-a-waymo-save-a-cat-internet-mourns-as-crypto-launches-kitkat-coins/

