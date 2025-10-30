Interview | Institutions are driving the crypto futures boom: Webull

Webull has started offering crypto futures for Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin, and more. Group President Anthony Denier explains why.

Summary Webull lists major altcoins through its partnership with Coinbase Derivatives

The trading platform will list Dogecoin, Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Nano XRP, and Nano Solana

Webull Group President Anthony Denier talks about how institutions are driving the futures boom

Webull is taking another step toward democratizing crypto derivatives. On Thursday, October 30, the investment platform rolled out futures contracts for major altcoins like Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin, through its ongoing partnership with Coinbase Derivatives.

Specifically, Webull will offer futures contracts for Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Nano XRP, and Nano Solana. To discuss this development, crypto.news spoke to Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. Denier explained where the demand for crypto futures is coming from and why institutions are increasingly interested.

crypto.news: We’ve seen crypto futures volumes hit records at Coinbase Derivatives. What’s fueling this surge right now? Is it institutions or retail inflows?

Anthony Denier: It’s a combination of both, though the recent surge is clearly tilted toward institutional flows, alongside growing participation from APAC retail investors. We’re seeing strong signals from institutional inflows into Bitcoin ETFs and increased hedging activity, and Coinbase’s push into derivatives (including its acquisition of Deribit) reflects a broader move toward large-ticket participation.

At the same time, spot price rallies and heightened volatility continue to draw in retail and perpetual traders, creating short-term spikes in activity. Ultimately, both sides are contributing: institutions are driving sustained growth while retail investors amplify near-term momentum globally.

CN: What macro or sector-specific catalysts are you seeing drive renewed interest in altcoin futures?

AD: Several overlapping catalysts are fueling the resurgence in altcoin futures trading. The first is price action in Bitcoin and Ethereum. As both assets broke out of multi-month ranges in late 2025, realized volatility increased sharply, and that volatility directly boosts demand for futures as investors look to hedge or speculate.

As liquidity and price movement return to the majors, both retail and institutional investors naturally rotate into altcoins and their derivatives to capture additional leverage and diversification.

The second driver is product expansion. Regulated derivatives venues and major exchanges continue to roll out new altcoin futures and perpetuals. For example, through Webull’s partnership with Coinbase Derivatives, we recently introduced six new altcoin futures, giving investors access to leveraged exposure through trusted, regulated channels.

Finally, improvements in market infrastructure, risk systems, and clearing efficiency, combined with macro themes like shifting interest-rate expectations and ongoing fears of fiat currency debasement, are also contributing to the growth. As investors rotate into Layer 2 and DeFi tokens, we expect that demand for altcoin exposure and, by extension, altcoin futures, will continue to climb.

CN: Can you describe the typical profile of a crypto futures trader, in terms of geography, demographics, sophistication, and capital?

AD: At Webull, our Coinbase Derivatives Exchange (CDE) futures, including the six new altcoin contracts, are currently available to U.S. retail investors, but participation in the broader crypto-futures market is increasingly global. Most of the trading volume today comes from North America, APAC, and Europe, reflecting the rapid globalization of access to crypto derivatives as technology and regulation evolve.

On the retail side, younger, tech-forward investors continue to be early adopters, while globally, institutions are deploying capital across both spot and leveraged markets to optimize exposure and manage risk.

Webull’s use of nano-sized contracts and intraday margin ensures that capital is not a barrier to entry, helping retail investors participate responsibly in markets once dominated by institutions.

CN: Where do you see demand for crypto futures coming from in the mid-term?

AD: In the mid-term, institutional adoption will continue to be the primary driver of demand as asset managers, hedge funds, and pension allocators increasingly use futures and options for liquidity, price discovery, and hedging. We also expect growth in products linked to traditional finance – such as derivatives tied to ETFs, structured products, and custody solutions – since volumes historically follow innovation.

APAC remains a critical contributor to global activity, with retail and proprietary trading flows supported by low-friction, high-leverage market structures. Finally, ongoing protocol upgrades, macro and sector shocks, and cross-asset strategies, such as crypto versus rates or macro hedges, will keep derivatives activity robust and diversified across investor types.

CN: With interest rates staying high, how do crypto futures fit into broader portfolios (esp. multi-asset retail)?

AD: In an environment of high interest rates, crypto futures offer a tactical and capital-efficient way to gain exposure to digital assets without sacrificing liquidity. They allow institutional and sophisticated retail investors to keep most of their capital in yield-bearing assets while using smaller, leveraged exposures for directional trades or dynamic hedging. Futures also create opportunities to capture basis and yield differentials that aren’t available in spot markets.

Crypto futures are becoming a bridge between yield-driven, traditional finance and the innovation of high-volatility digital assets, enabling investors to balance risk management and opportunity with a single, integrated investing strategy.