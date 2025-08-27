INTO Unveils Web3 SocialFi Platform With DAO Governance And Content Ownership

Table of contents 1. INTO Offers True Content Ownership and DAO Governance 2. SocialFi Sets the direction for Global Inclusion Show more

In today’s era, the dominating traditional social media often compromises user privacy and ownership, but INTOverse is concerned about and does the needful. INTO, a decentralized SocialFi platform empowering users, has launched INTOverse to transform the Web3 SocialFi and true content ownership. INTOverse represents the future of digital interaction, bridging blockchain innovation and community-powered governance.

The initiative aims to provide next-generation social experience, empowering users to have full control over their data, content, and voices. It also provides freedom of expression along with a direction towards global financial inclusion. The platform has revealed the development through its official X account.

INTO Offers True Content Ownership and DAO Governance

INTOverse is basically the product of a strategic model, that is, true ownership of content and data. At conventional platforms, corporations monetize user-generated material. But INTOverse strives to empower creators by providing them with rights to their work.

Moreover, the platform safeguards freedom of expression by leveraging DAO governance. Through this decentralized decision-making, INTO is set to enable users to define the true directions of the platform. This incentive is set to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and fairness.

SocialFi Sets the direction for Global Inclusion

INTO’s vision is broader than just providing ownership and governance, going straight with the SocialFi movement. INTOverse blends financial tools with social media experience to set the stage for global financial inclusion. The global users can participate financially, no matter where they reside or their economic background. They can further leverage social media engagement to stay connected with the trend.

INTO integrates finance with community, which makes it a trailblazer for the evolution of digital ecosystems. With the growing momentum towards SocialFi, INTO’s INTOverse is a revolutionary step to make the future of social media more democratic and user-first.