Intuit Inc. ($INTU) Stock: Shares Climb on Clair On-Demand Pay Launch, AI Expansion and Higher Dividend

Intuit stock closed at $694.96 on September 19, 2025, up 2.96%.

Clair On-Demand Pay launched on QuickBooks Payroll to boost employee benefits.

CFO outlined AI-driven strategy to scale Intuit’s customer base beyond 100M.

Dividend raised to $1.20 per share, with sustainable earnings coverage.

Stock has gained 138.83% over five years, beating the S&P 500’s 100.17%.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) stock rose 2.96% to $694.96 on September 19, 2025, as the company hit fresh momentum in AI, payroll, and dividends.

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Year-to-date, INTU has returned 11.06%, slightly trailing the S&P 500’s 12.97%. Over the past year, shares are up 6.87%, while the three-year return stands at 67.26%. Over five years, INTU surged 138.83%, strongly outperforming the broader market’s 100.17% gain.

Clair On-Demand Pay launch

On September 15, Intuit announced a partnership with fintech firm Clair to integrate On-Demand Pay into QuickBooks Payroll. This feature allows employees to access part of their wages before payday, giving small and mid-sized businesses the chance to offer a benefit usually reserved for larger employers.

The move strengthens Intuit’s ambition to build an all-in-one business platform. By improving employee satisfaction and retention, Intuit aims to support SMBs more effectively while broadening its ecosystem.

AI-driven growth strategy

At the Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference on September 10, CFO Sandeep Aujla emphasized the company’s growing AI focus. Intuit is scaling investments in AI-driven solutions for customer experiences and developer productivity. The company projects that within five years, most SMB work on its platform will be powered by AI or AI-assisted experts.

Intuit already reports that customers using AI agents since July save an average of 12 hours per month. The company is targeting a global customer base of over 100 million, seeking to capture part of the $89 billion AI opportunity.

Dividend growth

Intuit announced it will raise its quarterly dividend to $1.20 per share, payable on October 17, 2025. The increase brings the dividend yield to 0.7%, in line with industry averages. Importantly, earnings coverage is strong, with EPS forecast to expand by 55.9% over the next year.

Since 2015, Intuit’s annual dividend has grown from $1.00 to $4.80, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of about 17%. With a low payout ratio and consistent earnings growth, the dividend looks well-positioned to rise further.

Outlook for investors

Intuit’s blend of fintech innovation, AI expansion, and dividend growth has positioned it as a stable long-term holding. With consistent returns, a growing customer base, and sustainable payouts, INTU remains a solid pick among Nasdaq-listed companies.

