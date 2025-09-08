Inversion Capital, a blockchain-focused private equity firm, has raised $26.5 million in seed funding led by Dragonfly Capital.

By: PANews
2025/09/08 22:00
PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news, private equity firm Inversion Capital announced the completion of a US$26.5 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly Capital, with participation from VanEck, Lightspeed Faction, ParaFi Capital, Portal Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Metalayer Ventures, Volt Capital, HashKey Capital, Race Capital, Balaji Srinivasan, Wintermute Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Breed VC, Topology, Casey K. Caruso, Bodhi Ventures, Lvna Capital, Escape Velocity, Folius Ventures, Comfy Capital, as well as Mike Dudas, Bryan Pellegrino, Jason Yanowitz, Andrew Steinwold, DCF God, Joshua Lim and other individuals and institutions.

According to reports, Inversion Capital is a private equity firm dedicated to revitalizing traditional businesses by integrating blockchain infrastructure, particularly in sectors such as telecommunications and financial services. Their strategy involves acquiring traditional businesses, such as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and then deploying blockchain-based solutions to improve efficiency through features such as instant settlement and reduced operating costs.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
