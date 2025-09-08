Inversion Capital, a blockchain-focused private equity firm, has raised $26.5 million in seed funding led by Dragonfly Capital.

PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news, private equity firm Inversion Capital announced the completion of a US$26.5 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly Capital, with participation from VanEck, Lightspeed Faction, ParaFi Capital, Portal Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Metalayer Ventures, Volt Capital, HashKey Capital, Race Capital, Balaji Srinivasan, Wintermute Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Breed VC, Topology, Casey K. Caruso, Bodhi Ventures, Lvna Capital, Escape Velocity, Folius Ventures, Comfy Capital, as well as Mike Dudas, Bryan Pellegrino, Jason Yanowitz, Andrew Steinwold, DCF God, Joshua Lim and other individuals and institutions.

According to reports, Inversion Capital is a private equity firm dedicated to revitalizing traditional businesses by integrating blockchain infrastructure, particularly in sectors such as telecommunications and financial services. Their strategy involves acquiring traditional businesses, such as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and then deploying blockchain-based solutions to improve efficiency through features such as instant settlement and reduced operating costs.