Invest in Tokenized Stocks 24/7 with Ondo Global Markets

Key Highlights

Over 100 tokenized stocks and ETFs available, expanding to 1,000 by year-end.

Tokens fully backed by U.S. securities with instant transfers and liquidity.

DeFi integration allows staking, loans, and collateral use for tokenized shares.

Ondo Finance Launches Global Tokenized Market

Ondo Finance announced the launch of Ondo Global Markets, a platform providing investors outside the U.S. with 24/7 access to tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Ethereum blockchain.

This is the largest tokenized securities launch in history, offering over 100 stocks and ETFs, with plans to expand to more than 1,000 by the end of the year, subject to jurisdictional restrictions.

Additionally, tokenized Ondo Finance shares will soon be available on BNB Chain, Solana, Ondo Chain, and other platforms, according to the company.

Ondo Finance tokenized shares are fully backed by the underlying assets — U.S. securities held with registered broker-dealers. Tokens can be issued, redeemed, and transferred 24/7, while redemptions and minting occur during market hours to maintain liquidity.

Key Features of Ondo Tokenized Shares

The company highlighted four key features of its model:

Wide range of assets – from Apple and Tesla stocks to bond ETFs

– from Apple and Tesla stocks to bond ETFs Liquidity matching – token prices reflect underlying asset values without significant slippage

– token prices reflect underlying asset values without significant slippage Institutional protection – daily reserve verification by an independent agent with legally formalized rights for token owners

– daily reserve verification by an independent agent with legally formalized rights for token owners DeFi integration – tokenized shares can be used as collateral, in loans, or other protocols

For example, by buying a tokenized Apple share (AAPLon), investors effectively receive the equivalent of a real share held by a regulated custodian. Dividends are reinvested in additional shares after applicable taxes are withheld.

Expanding DeFi and Financial Services

Ondo Global Markets aims not only to expand access to investment but also to lay the foundation for new services, including margin borrowing, staking, and on-chain asset management.

Ondo’s immediate plans include launching Ondo Chain, a layer-one blockchain specifically designed for real-world assets (RWA), enabling additional use cases for tokenized stocks and bonds such as lending, staking, and cross-chain solutions.

This launch is a major step toward Ondo Finance’s vision of Wall Street 2.0, combining traditional financial markets with public blockchain innovation.