Investigating Kanye West’s YZY Chaos: Insider Bragging, TRUMP–LIBRA Connection and More

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:55
Threshold
T$0.01597-1.17%
SIX
SIX$0.0215-1.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.481-3.73%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000486-1.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10091-1.61%
YZY
YZY$0.779-27.60%

Kanye West’s (Ye) new YZY meme coin launch on Solana was billed as another cultural moment from one of music’s most influential figures. Instead, it has turned into a case study in how celebrity tokens can spiral into controversy. 

On-chain data reveals a strange connection between YZY insiders and early LIBRA and TRUMP meme coin traders. Investigations also show a figure named ‘Mikey Shelton’ behind the insider pump-and-dump setup. 

Some Traders Lost Millions on Kanye’s YZY

The YZY token went live on August 21, 2025. Within 40 minutes, it surged to a $3 billion market cap, before falling back to nearly a third of that.

Nansen’s analysis shows 62,465 wallets traded YZY on launch day, generating extreme outcomes:

  • Profits: +$50.4 million realized across the top 500 wallets.
  • Losses: −$21.4 million realized.
  • Largest profit: $3 million.
  • Largest loss: $1.3 million.
  • Liquidity pool: earned $10 million in fees.

In short, a handful of wallets captured millions in upside while thousands of retail traders ended up in the red.

YZY Token Profit and Loss Leaderboard. Source: Nansen

The Shady Role of Mikey Shelton

One of the most striking post-launch developments came from Mikey Shelton, a name that had already appeared in Ye’s circle earlier this year. 

Back in February, Ye shared a conversation with Shelton in which he told him: “You are the brand. Whatever it is will do well. Some things are better than others. It’s about who you trust.”

After YZY’s launch, Shelton’s Instagram Stories circulated widely. In one, over a black screen, he wrote “Best day.” Attached was a chat message:

The implication was clear: Shelton and his circle had secured insider access, reaping six-figure gains within minutes of the token going live. 

Whether this was simple bragging or a direct admission, the optics added fuel to claims of insider trading around YZY.

Now, Mikey Shelton’s online presence is also mysterious. His last Twitter post was in August 2023. He is seemingly active on Instagram, but maintains a private profile.

Notably, Shelton mentions Baylor University and Stanford in his Insta bio. Did a Stanford graduate orchestrate this pump-and-dump?

On-chain Evidence of Insider Activity

Several on-chain analysts corroborated those suspicions with wallet traces. Dethective identified two “sniper” wallets that extracted a combined $23 million across YZY and another coin, LIBRA. 

These wallets were prepared before launch and pushed large amounts through liquidity pools. On-chain data shows they only sniped YZY and LIBRA — never other tokens — suggesting inside knowledge rather than luck.

YZY and LIBRA Insider Trading Connection. Source: X/Dethective

Meanwhile, Bubblemaps reported that the very first YZY buyer was Naseem. This is the same trader who made over $100 million on the TRUMP meme coin earlier this year. 

The analysis linked wallets between TRUMP, LIBRA, and YZY, showing consistent early access. The first YZY purchase was a $250,000 buy on August 21, and that wallet has already realized $800,000 in profit while still holding $600,000.

Together, these findings raise serious questions: how do the same wallets repeatedly end up first in line for celebrity meme coin launches? And is this skillful sniping — or privileged access?

Many popular crypto figures even claimed they knew early about Kanye West’s token launch. However, some refrained from participating due to ethical and moral reasons. 

This narrative is reinforced by Nansen’s numbers: only 9,413 wallets booked more than $10 in profit, while nearly 16,000 wallets booked more than $10 in losses.

What This Means for YZY and Future Celebrity Coins

The YZY episode reveals repeating patterns in 2025’s celebrity token scene:

  • Pre-loaded insiders: Wallets appear primed before contracts are public, entering with huge size.
  • Bragging rights: Figures close to the project — like Mikey Shelton — amplify suspicions by openly celebrating windfalls.
  • Repeat players: The same wallets surface across TRUMP, LIBRA, and now YZY, raising the question of organized insider groups.
  • Retail losses: Tens of thousands of smaller wallets consistently lose out, becoming the exit liquidity for early buyers.

Compared to TRUMP’s $29.5 billion opening volume, YZY’s $724 million may look smaller. But the dynamics are the same: insiders win, latecomers lose, and transparency is lacking.

Bottom Line

YZY was supposed to mark Ye’s entry into Web3. Instead, its first day underscored how celebrity tokens have become hunting grounds for insiders.

Mikey Shelton’s Instagram posts, on-chain wallet analysis, Bubblemaps’ TRUMP-YZY link, and Nansen’s hard data all point in the same direction: the launch heavily favored a few well-positioned players.

Whether Ye himself orchestrated this or was leveraged by those around him remains unclear. What is clear is that YZY has added another cautionary tale to the growing list of celebrity crypto experiments, and retail investors once again paid the price.

The post Investigating Kanye West’s YZY Chaos: Insider Bragging, TRUMP–LIBRA Connection and More appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/kanye-west-yzy-coin-libra-trump-connection/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram &nbsp; In 2018 voorspelde Harvard professor en voormalig IMF hoofdeconoom Kenneth Rogoff dat Bitcoin binnen tien jaar eerder richting $100 zou gaan dan ooit de grens van $100.000 te doorbreken. Zeven jaar later moet hij die woorden inslikken: de Bitcoin koers is daar inmiddels al ruim bovenuit gestegen. Een inschattingsfout Rogoff blikte deze week terug op zijn eerdere uitspraken en gaf toe dat hij de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin zwaar heeft onderschat. Volgens hem was hij “te optimistisch dat de VS op korte termijn redelijke regelgeving zou invoeren” en ging hij ervan uit dat streng beleid Bitcoin zou inperken. In werkelijkheid gebeurde het tegenovergestelde. Bitcoin vond wereldwijd een stevige plek in zowel de legitieme economie als de schimmige randen ervan. Rogoff erkent dat hij de rol van BTC in de naar schatting $20 biljoen grote ondergrondse wereldeconomie te laag had ingeschat.&nbsp; “Die vraag legt een prijsbodem onder Bitcoin.” Regulering en belangenverstrengeling Rogoff is in zijn reflectie ook kritisch richting toezichthouders. Hij wijst op een “obvious conflict of interest”: regelgevers die zelf honderden miljoenen of zelfs miljarden aan crypto bezitten, terwijl ze tegelijkertijd verantwoordelijk zijn voor beleid. Dit gebrek aan onafhankelijkheid zou volgens hem hebben bijgedragen aan het feit dat Bitcoin de ruimte kreeg om harder te groeien dan hij had verwacht. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… <a class="more-link" href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Continue reading <span class="screen-reader-text">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</span></a> document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Van $10.000 naar $113.000 Toen Rogoff zijn voorspelling deed in maart 2018, stond de prijs van Bitcoin nog onder de $10.000. Inmiddels is de koers meer dan tien keer zo hoog. In zijn nieuwe boek Our Dollar, Your Problem bespreekt hij hoe Bitcoin niet alleen een speculatief actief is, maar ook functioneert als alternatief transactiemiddel buiten het officiële financiële systeem. NEW on #Capitalisnt: @Harvard professor @krogoff joins @zingales and @bethanymac12 to discuss his new book “Our Dollar, Your Problem” (@yalepress) and why the dollar’s shifting dominance matters not only for the US, but for the rest of the world’s payment network. Listen now:… pic.twitter.com/dFF5SGGkZQ — Stigler Center (@StiglerCenter) July 24, 2025 Betekenis voor de toekomst De erkenning van een gerenommeerde econoom als Rogoff laat zien hoe groot de kloof is tussen de verwachtingen van traditionele financiële experts en de realiteit van Bitcoin’s adoptie. Zijn eerdere scepsis sluit aan bij een lange lijst van economen en beleidsmakers die Bitcoin door de jaren heen “een bubbel” of “waardeloos” noemden. Dat hij nu toegeeft ernaast te hebben gezeten, geeft de voortdurende discussie over Bitcoin als serieuze assetklasse extra gewicht. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. <p>Het bericht <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</a> is geschreven door <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/author/gijs-smit">Gijs Smit</a> en verscheen als eerst op <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl">Bitcoinmagazine.nl</a>.</p>
Bitcoin
BTC$113,308.08-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10102-1.30%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:31
Share
Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

The synthetic stablecoin sector is accelerating as Ethena Labs announced its Ethena protocol has surpassed $500 million in cumulative revenue, marking a major milestone in the digital asset landscape. According to a statement shared on X by Ethena Labs on Thursday, weekly protocol revenue reached $13.4 million, while the circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDe) […]
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
Major
MAJOR$0.177+11.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:44
Share
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest single-day net inflow, with $234 million, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.047 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net inflow of $28.5283 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.538 billion.</p><p> As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.551 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.089 billion.</p>
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002104-0.09%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0015+26.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021447-3.64%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 11:50
Share

Trending News

More

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

The U.S. CFTC launches a new round of crypto asset regulatory measures

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens