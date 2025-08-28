Investment advisers ’dominating’ with $18.3B in Bitcoin, Ether ETFs

Crypto analysts told Cointelegraph investment advisers increasing their Ether and Bitcoin exposure signals a shift to portfolio-driven allocations, with more room to grow.

Investment advisers are the largest trackable cohort outside of retail that are buying Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds, according to new data from Bloomberg Intelligence.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said in an X post on Wednesday that investment advisers are “dominating the known holders” of Ether ETFs, investing over $1.3 billion or 539,000 Ether (ETH) in Q2 — an increase of 68% from the previous quarter.

The same was observed in US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Seyffart said on Monday that “advisers are by far the biggest holders now,” with over $17 billion of exposure in 161,000 Bitcoin (BTC).

