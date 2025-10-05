ExchangeDEX+
Investments That Companies Make To Be More Productive, Efficient, And Customer-Friendly

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 20:43
Where do organizations get maximum value for money while improving customer experience?

getty

What company doesn’t want to be more productive, efficient, and customer-friendly? (That’s a rhetorical question.) Isn’t this what every leader wants? Yet recent survey findings from Call Centre Helper an inconsistency in how organizations pursue these goals. This inconsistency can make or break their customer experience strategy. And if they fail their customers, their company may fail, as well.

The Call Centre Helper numbers tell the story. When asked where organizations can get maximum value for money while improving customer experience, a staggering 40% pointed to self-service solutions. Personalization came in a distant second at 18%, followed by productivity tools (12%). And despite years of improvement in AI, chatbots only received 8% of the vote.

In my own 2025 customer service and CX research of over 1,000 U.S. consumers, 68% still prefer the phone as their first choice for customer support, followed by online chat with a live agent at 55%. This creates what I call the customer experience investment paradox, where companies are pushing their investment into self-service tools while customers continue to value human-to-human interactions with live support agents.

The Self-Service Revolution is Real

In spite of the preference for phone support, the digital self-service revolution is real and becoming more important to companies. While the phone is still king, my research found that 34% of customers stopped doing business with a company because self-service options weren’t offered. That’s a third of your potential customers. Even if they prefer the phone, they want the option of doing it themselves.

There are some digital rockstar brands like Amazon and Uber, which have trained customers to expect instant and easy experiences. When customers can order groceries, stream entertainment, or hail a ride with a few taps of their mobile screen, they naturally expect similar experiences with every brand they encounter.

This makes the case for self-service, in spite of the customer’s desire to make a phone call. When the right solution is provided, the benefits to the company are big in the form of reduced operational costs and an improved customer experience. When executed well, self-service allows customers to resolve simple issues instantly, freeing up human agents to take on complex problems that require expertise and empathy.

That said, I regularly caution my clients that going “all in” on self-service without considering the larger customer journey could be a mistake. The keywords to consider are “when executed well.” Poorly implemented self-service creates frustrated customers who eventually demand human assistance anyway, often at a higher cost to resolve, and not to mention the bad will caused by the frustration.

Personalization: A Competitive Differentiator

The 18% investment in improving personalization shows that companies are understanding the importance of creating the personalized experience. My research reveals that 79% of consumers consider a personalized experience to be important.

Consumers are still being bombarded with generic messages from the companies they do business with that often leave them asking, “Why is this company sending this to me?” The result is customers disengage and often move on. As personalization technology improves (dramatically), analytics on a customer’s buying habits, frequency, past products purchased, and more can be incorporated into messaging and customer support experiences that have customers saying, “This company knows me.”

Smart companies use customer data to do more than personalize marketing messages and improve customer support. The data allows companies to anticipate needs, make recommendations for other products and services, and improve the overall customer experience.

The Relevance of the Human Connection

Despite a focus on digital investment, the human-to-human connection cannot be ignored. The fact that 68% of customers still prefer the phone confirms that self-service and chatbots may not be enough. Customers still want to talk to a live human being, especially about complex problems or major complaints.

However, the technology is getting better, and customers are becoming more confident with self-service solutions, which include chatbots. Also, as Gen Zs and younger Millennials become financially secure, they become a major force in the economy. They are the ones becoming I predict the 68% number will go lower for two reasons:

And age makes a difference, or does it? While my research finds that 82% of Baby Boomers prefer the phone, you can’t ignore that 52% of Gen Zs prefer it as well. At the same time, I predict that 68% of customers preferring the phone will go down for at least two reasons. First, the technology is getting better, and customers are becoming more confident with self-service solutions, which include improved chatbots. Second, Gen Zs and younger Millennials, who are more comfortable with technology, are becoming financially secure. The result is that they will be a major force in the economy.

Productivity and Efficiency

The 12% investment into productivity is about efficiency and optimizing the workforce. Some companies believe that being more efficient means replacing the workforce with technology. That’s a dangerous move for reasons and information already shared in this article. However, rather than saving money by eliminating employees, companies can make employees more productive. Imagine technology that saves employees 20% of their workday by eliminating menial tasks or answering basic questions that AI and chatbots can respond to. In turn, they use that time to focus on more important issues and tasks.

Many companies view chatbots as an investment in productivity, however according to the Call Centre Helper findings, companies are investing less than 8% in this powerful tool. My take on this is that companies have been let down by AI-fueled chatbots that make mistakes and hallucinate. That’s yesterday’s chatbot technology. Today, chatbots are far better than they were just a year ago. And if you’re worried about chatbots giving bad information to customers, don’t think that customers haven’t had the same experience with human support.

Final Words

The most successful companies I work with aren’t choosing between digital efficiency and human connection. They’re creating integrated experiences that deliver both. They use self-service for simple, routine interactions while ensuring a seamless handoff to a human when needed. They leverage personalization to anticipate customers’ needs and build relationships. They invest in tools that enhance rather than replace human connection, achieving what every leader wants: a business that’s more productive, efficient, and loved by its customers.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/shephyken/2025/10/05/investments-that-companies-make-to-be-more-productive-efficient-and-customer-friendly/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
